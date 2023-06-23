League of Legends LoLdle answers 352: Saturday, June 24, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 352nd edition are now available. Unlike the previous puzzles, today's selection is fairly difficult to decipher, as some of the champions are not fan favorites. The game is becoming increasingly popular worldwide as it tests LoL fans' knowledge and capabilities in deducing champions' names, abilities, skins, and more.

However, if you're new to the game or struggling to find solutions, we've provided all five LoLdle answers to June 24's questions in this article.

Draven, Olaf, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 352nd edition (June 24, 2023)

The five LoLdle questions of June 24, 2023, have been answered:

Classic: Draven

Draven Quote: Olaf

Olaf Ability: Sett Bonus : W

Sett : W Emoji: Vex

Vex Splash Art: Lillia, Bonus: Default Lillia

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few previous LoLdle answers:

June 23, 2023, LoLdle 351: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille

June 22, 2023, LoLdle 350: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

June 21, 2023, LoLdle 349: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

June 20, 2023, LoLdle 348: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

June 19, 2023, LoLdle 347: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

June 18, 2023, LoLdle 346: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

June 17, 2023, LoLdle 345: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

June 16, 2023, LoLdle 344: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

June 15, 2023, LoLdle 343: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

June 14, 2023, LoLdle 342: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

June 13, 2023, LoLdle 341: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

June 12, 2023, LoLdle 340: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

Draven is the first champion, and guessing his name is possibly the easiest one of today's LoLdle answers. He's currently one of the strongest ADCs in the game. The next is Olaf, and his quote regarding “Chop chop!” can be somewhat easy to identify. He can be considered a strong jungle champion.

However, Sett is not quite picked by many in the current meta, and players might struggle to guess his W ability. The same can be said for Vex, as guessing her emojis can be really tough. She lacks strong laning abilities, which is why she is rarely used in pro gameplay.

Last but not least, it should be straightforward to recognize Lillia's default skin. She is fairly new to the game and only has four skins currently.

