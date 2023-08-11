League of Legends LoLdle answers 401: Saturday, August 12, 2023

The 401st version of the LoLdle answers is now up for grabs. This game involves solving five riddles based on famous virtual champions in League of Legends. It's no secret that fans of this puzzle game can't wait to showcase their deep knowledge and love for the LoL universe. They must be adept at five different types of trivia: characters' names, specific sayings, vivid illustrations, unique skills, and emojis.
This article will provide the answers to August 12's LoLdle.
Jax, Samira, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 401st edition (August 12, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 12's puzzles are given below:
- Classic: Jax
- Quote: Samira
- Ability: Rell, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Warwick
- Splash Art: Malzahar, Bonus: Shadow Prince Malzahar
The first of today's LoLdle answers is Jax, and guessing his name can be pretty straightforward based on his Runeterra region and release year of 2009. Coupled with that, the quote puzzle mentions "born in Shurima, raised by Noxus," hinting at Samira.
The ability puzzle contains an image of a woman with a sword, which is a big clue that could help identify Rell and her E ability. The emoji riddle can be tough to decipher, as Warwick has a low pick rate in the current patch. The last of today's LoLdle answers is Malzahar, which is tough to deduce from his Shadow Prince splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna
- LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine
- LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn
- LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne
- LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,
- LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki
- LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego
- LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn
- LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
- LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux
- LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick
- LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke
- LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern
- LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy
- LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia
- LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton
- LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian
The answers to LoLdle's 402nd edition will be published tomorrow.