League of Legends LoLdle answers 401: Saturday, August 12, 2023

The 401st version of the LoLdle answers is now up for grabs. This game involves solving five riddles based on famous virtual champions in League of Legends. It's no secret that fans of this puzzle game can't wait to showcase their deep knowledge and love for the LoL universe. They must be adept at five different types of trivia: characters' names, specific sayings, vivid illustrations, unique skills, and emojis.

This article will provide the answers to August 12's LoLdle.

Jax, Samira, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 401st edition (August 12, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 12's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Jax

Jax Quote: Samira

Samira Ability: Rell, Bonus : W

Rell, : W Emoji: Warwick

Warwick Splash Art: Malzahar, Bonus: Shadow Prince Malzahar

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Jax, and guessing his name can be pretty straightforward based on his Runeterra region and release year of 2009. Coupled with that, the quote puzzle mentions "born in Shurima, raised by Noxus," hinting at Samira.

The ability puzzle contains an image of a woman with a sword, which is a big clue that could help identify Rell and her E ability. The emoji riddle can be tough to decipher, as Warwick has a low pick rate in the current patch. The last of today's LoLdle answers is Malzahar, which is tough to deduce from his Shadow Prince splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 400, August 11: Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna

Poppy, Riven, Annie, Renekton, Orianna LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,

Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora, LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

The answers to LoLdle's 402nd edition will be published tomorrow.