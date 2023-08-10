League of Legends LoLdle answers 400: Friday, August 11, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this title's 400th iteration are now available. Playing this guessing game involves deciphering five puzzles associated with League of Legends champions. Fans of this Wordle-based title have been eager to show off their LoL expertise and prove their fandom by recognizing names, phrases, splash art, abilities, and emoticons — all related to League characters.
This article will provide the answers to August 11's LoLdle.
Poppy, Riven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 400th edition (August 11, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 11's puzzles are given below:
- Classic: Poppy
- Quote: Riven
- Ability: Annie, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Renekton
- Splash Art: Orianna, Bonus: Orbeeanna Orianna
The first of today's LoLdle answers is Poppy, and guessing her name can be pretty straightforward based on her Demacia region and release year of 2010. Following that, today's quote puzzle mentions that the "sword mirrors its owner," hinting at Riven.
The ability puzzle contains an image of a little girl, which is a big clue that could help in identifying Annie and her E ability. The emoji puzzle presents an icon of a crocodile, enabling fans to easily guess Renekton's name.
The last of today's LoLdle answers is Orianna, and guessing her Orbeeanna splash art can be tough.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine
- LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn
- LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne
- LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,
- LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki
- LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego
- LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn
- LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
- LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux
- LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick
- LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke
- LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern
- LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy
- LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia
- LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton
- LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian
The answers to LoLdle's 401th edition will be published tomorrow.