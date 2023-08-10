League of Legends LoLdle answers 400: Friday, August 11, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this title's 400th iteration are now available. Playing this guessing game involves deciphering five puzzles associated with League of Legends champions. Fans of this Wordle-based title have been eager to show off their LoL expertise and prove their fandom by recognizing names, phrases, splash art, abilities, and emoticons — all related to League characters.

This article will provide the answers to August 11's LoLdle.

Poppy, Riven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 400th edition (August 11, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 11's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Poppy

Poppy Quote: Riven

Riven Ability: Annie, Bonus : E

Annie, : E Emoji: Renekton

Renekton Splash Art: Orianna, Bonus: Orbeeanna Orianna

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Poppy, and guessing her name can be pretty straightforward based on her Demacia region and release year of 2010. Following that, today's quote puzzle mentions that the "sword mirrors its owner," hinting at Riven.

The ability puzzle contains an image of a little girl, which is a big clue that could help in identifying Annie and her E ability. The emoji puzzle presents an icon of a crocodile, enabling fans to easily guess Renekton's name.

The last of today's LoLdle answers is Orianna, and guessing her Orbeeanna splash art can be tough.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 399, August 10: Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine

Kog’Maw, Camille, Heimerdinger, Senna, Seraphine LoLdle 398, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 397, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,

Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora, LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

The answers to LoLdle's 401th edition will be published tomorrow.