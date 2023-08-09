League of Legends LoLdle answers 399: Thursday, August 10, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 399th iteration are now available. Playing this game involves deciphering five puzzles related to League of Legends champions. Eager fans have been drawn to this game, striving to showcase their vast knowledge of all things LoL by accurately recognizing the fitting names, phrases, emoticons, splash art, and abilities tied to League of Legends characters.

Kog’Maw, Camille, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 399th edition (August 10, 2023)

Classic: Kog’Maw

Kog’Maw Quote: Camille

Camille Ability: Heimerdinger, Bonus : W

Heimerdinger, : W Emoji: Senna

Senna Splash Art: Seraphine, Bonus: K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Kog’Maw, and guessing his name can be pretty easy based on his Icathia region and release year of 2010. Following that, the quote puzzle mentions, "source code is flawed," which is related to Camille.

Today's ability image contains rockets, a massive hint pointing towards Heimerdinger's Hextech Micro-Rockets (W) ability. The emoji puzzle features icons such as a gun and a lady. These are great hints that will help bring to mind Senna's name.

The last of today's LoLdle answers is Seraphine, and guessing her splash art can be pretty tough.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 399, August 9: Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz

Aphelios, Vayne, Kindred, LeBlanc, Vel’Koz LoLdle 398, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,

Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora, LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian LoLdle 382, July 24: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

