Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.15 official notes: Kai'Sa buffs, Ahri nerfs, Ryze balances, and more

The Teamfight Tactics patch 13.15 has been released, and this update contains a plethora of buffs and nerfs for several Champions and Items. One of the most noticeable changes is the balances given to the 5-cost legendary Champion, Ryze. Although he has the potential to turn the tides in the latter half of the game, he was unusable in certain regions. This update has been intended to make him optimal in every region.
This article will cover the major alterations of patch 13.15 in Teamfight Tactics. Players interested in checking out the detailed notes may visit the official website.
Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.15
Gameplay Changes in Teamfight Tactics
PvE Loot Orbs
- Lowered the average number of items given at Raptors and distributed the items to Krugs and Wolves. On average, expect to see 1 more of your components at Krugs or Wolves instead of at Raptors.
Region Portals
- REMOVED: Lavender Sea has been removed in Teamfight Tactics
- NEW: The Hall Of The Nine has been added
- The Hall Of The Nine: At the start of each stage, everyone gets the same loot from a highly varied pool. In Hyper Roll, loot comes every other stage in Teamfight Tactics.
- Petricite Forest has been renamed Ehrenmount.
Trait Changes in Teamfight Tactics
- Bastion Armor & MR: 20/50/100/240 ⇒ 25/55/100/240
- Noxus Stat Increase Per Stack: 10% ⇒ 5%
- Noxus Maximum Stat Increase: 70% ⇒ 35%
- 3 Noxus Stats: 160 HP/16% AP and AD ⇒ 170 HP/17% AP and AD
- 6 Noxus Stats: 300 HP/30% AP and AD ⇒ 340 HP/34% AP and AD
- 9 Noxus Stats: 500 HP/50% AP and AD ⇒ 600 HP/60% AP and AD
- Rogue Bleed Health percentage: 40% ⇒ 50%
- Rogue jump logic adjusted to more consistently move to the correct target
- Piltover: You will now gain both T-Hex Power and loot when you win! The T-Hex’s power has been brought down significantly to compensate. At lower loss streaks, the majority of the trait’s power will be in the loot. At higher loss streaks, the T-Hex’s power will be increased more so!
- Piltover: The T-Hex can no longer be sold for loot
- Piltover: The T-Hex no longer starts with 1 Charge
- Piltover loot tables have been adjusted
- T-Hex Base Armor & MR: 15 ⇒ 25
- T-Hex Armor & MR per Power: 2 ⇒ 1
- T-Hex Health per Power: 65 ⇒ 45
- T-Hex now has new power breakpoints!
- T-Hex 20 Power: 2-star and Hextech Breath unlocked
- T-Hex 40 Power: 3-star
- T-Hex 80 Power: 4-star
- T-Hex star levels are purely visual indicators so you can estimate the T-Hex’s strength. Stats are based on the T-Hex’s current Power.
- T-Hex Charges item now displays estimated loot value on victory
- T-Hex Progress item no longer displays estimated loot value when the T-Hex is sold because the T-Hex can no longer be sold
- Piltover (6) average loot value has been increased
- Slayer Amp Threshold: 60% ⇒ 66%
- Technogenius Goldinator Execute Threshold: 10% ⇒ 12%
- Void Rift Herald starting Mana buff: 60/120 ⇒ 80/120
- Void Rift Herald Base Health: 950 ⇒ 1050
- Void Rift Herald Stage 3 Health Multiplier: 0.85x ⇒ 0.8x
- Void Rift Herald Stage 5 Health Multiplier: 1.15x ⇒ 1.2x
- Void Rift Herald Stage 6+ Health Multiplier: 1.25x ⇒ 1.3x
- Void Baron Base Health: 1100 ⇒ 1250
- Void Baron Stage 4 Health Multiplier: 0.85x ⇒ 0.9x
- Void Baron Stage 6 Health Multiplier: 1x ⇒ 1.15x
- Zaun: Your first Zaun mod will always be an offensive mod (Robotic Arm, Virulent Bioware) or a hybrid mod (Adaptive Implant, Shimmer Injector). Your second mod will always be a hybrid mod or a defensive mod (Unstable Chemtank, Hextech Exoskeleton). You can’t get double hybrid mods. Your third mod will always be the remaining category.
- Zaun mods can now be removed by benching the modded unit.
Units: Tier 1
- Cassiopeia Twin Fang cast time reduced in Teamfight Tactics
- If Cassiopeia’s target dies as Twin Fangs is about to fire, she will retarget to the nearest enemy
- Kayle AD: 25 ⇒ 30
- Malzahar Bugfix: Malzahar will now consistently pick the best angle to cast
- Malzahar can now only hit up to 2 units with Call of the Void, down from 3 units
- Malzahar Call of the Void Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 185/280/420
- Samira Flair cast time reduced in Teamfight Tactics
- Samira Flair is now targeted and can no longer be blocked by other units
- Poppy Steadfast Hammer Shield: 290/310/330/350 ⇒ 310/330/350/350
Units: Tier 2
- Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20/20/25% ⇒ 20/20/30%
- Kassadin Force Pulse Damage: 150/225/325 ⇒ 135/200/300
- Sett Facebreaker Damage: 200/300/465 ⇒ 180/270/420
- Soraka Astral Infusion Empowered Heal: 40% ⇒ 33%
- Soraka Astral Infusion Damage: 115/170/265 ⇒ 125/185/290
- Swain max Mana buff: 40/80 ⇒ 30/70
- Swain Demonflare Bonus Health: 450/475/500 ⇒ 450/500/550
- Swain Demonflare Damage Per Tick: 25/40/60 ⇒ 35/50/75
- Taliyah starting Mana nerf: 20/60 ⇒ 0/60
- Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 200/300/465/500 ⇒ 230/350/535/535
- Teemo Multicasted Noxious Trap mushrooms now prefer to bounce to targets behind the original target.
Units: Tier 3
- Akshan Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 60
- Garen Judgement Damage Per Tick: 72/75/80% ⇒ 75/75/85%
- Jayce’s Acceleration Blast nows tracks its target
- If Jayce’s target dies while he’s beginning his cast of Acceleration Blast, he will retarget to the nearest enemy
- Rek’Sai Furious Bite AD ratio: 300/300/315% ⇒ 315/315/315%
- Rek’Sai will now always heal if she dives or if her target dies.
- Rek’Sai now takes damage amp and critical strikes (if applicable) when deciding whether she will dive through her target.
Units: Tier 4
- Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 8/8/40% ⇒ 8/8/30%
- Azir Arise! Damage: 95/140/500 ⇒ 100/150/550
- Gwen Snip Snip! Mist Duration: 3/3/6 ⇒ 3/3/5
- Gwen Snip Snip! Damage: 100/150/500 ⇒ 100/150/400
- Kai’Sa Icathian Monsoon Damage: 75/111/300 ⇒ 75/111/240
- Kai’Sa Mana: 40/140 ⇒ 30/125
- Lux Torrent of Light Damage: 735/1100/3333 ⇒ 735/1100/2750
- Lux Torrent of Light Shred: 15/15/50 ⇒ 15/15/40
- Shen Ki Barrier Ally Shield: 275/350/1800 ⇒ 275/350/2000
- Shen Ki Barrier Damage: 240/360/2000 ⇒ 240/360/2500
- Urgot lockout time between Disdain passive procs have been reduced
- Urgot max Mana nerf: 30/90 ⇒ 40/100
- Urgot Disdain AD ratio: 275% ⇒ 250%
- Urgot Disdain Damage: 50/75/500 ⇒ 40/60/500
- Gwen now prefers to hit multiple targets with Snip Snip! when possible.
Units: Tier 5
- Ahri Essence Thief steal Damage: 115/170/1000 ⇒ 100/150/1000
- Bandle City Ryze starting Mana nerf: 50/75 ⇒ 30/75
- Bandle City Ryze cast time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s
- Bandle City Ryze Bench selection: Random Unit ⇒ Most expensive Unit
- Bandle City Ryze Mana for Summoned Unit: 25/40/200 ⇒ 25/70/200
- Demacia Ryze Shield: 720/1080/9999 ⇒ 600/900/9999
- Demacia Ryze Damage: 250/375/999 ⇒ 300/450/999
- Freljord Ryze Portal Duration (Cast time and Stun duration): 3s ⇒ 2s
- Freljord Ryze Damage: 300/450/2000 ⇒ 300/450/3500
- Freljord Ryze at 3-stars now summons a much larger storm
- Ionia Ryze Cast Time: 3.5s ⇒ 2s
- Ionia Ryze Attack Speed: 50/60/300% ⇒ 30/40/300%
- Ionia Ryze now deals 175/275/3500 magic damage when Stunning enemies
- Noxus Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s
- Piltover Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s
- Piltover Ryze Damage: 250/375/1999 ⇒ 275/425/3000
- Piltover Ryze Area Shared Damage: 12/15/500% ⇒ 15/20/500%
- Shadow Isles Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s
- Shadow Isles Ryze Health on return from death: 40/60/100% ⇒ 40/80/300%
- Shadow Isles Ryze Cast Target: Strongest Ally ⇒ Lowest Health % Ally
- Shadow Isles Ryze marked units will revive even if Ryze has previously died
- Shurima Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s
- Shurima Ryze Damage: 150/225/2000 ⇒ 175/275/2500
- Targon Ryze Cast Time: 6s ⇒ 4s
- Targon Ryze Target % max Health Damage: 15/20/100% ⇒ 18/25/100%
- Zaun Ryze base Portal Count: 3/6/25 ⇒ 5/8/25
- Zaun Ryze Damage Per Portal: 155/230/2006 ⇒ 110/200/2006
- Zaun Ryze Gold Per Bonus Portal Past 50g: 15g ⇒ 20g
- Sion Reanimation Health Decay: 12/8/0% ⇒ 15/10/0%
Legend Augments in Teamfight Tactics
- Lee Sin On a Roll has been replaced with Bronze Ticket.
- Pumping Up III Base attack speed 10% ⇒ 12%
- It Pays To Learn II XP & Gold 18 ⇒ 16
- It Pays To Learn III XP & Gold 24 ⇒ 20
- Seeing Double I Gold 1 ⇒ 2
- Seeing Double II Gold 8 ⇒ 10
- Seeing Double III Gold 3 ⇒ 4
- Small Forge Gold 6 ⇒ 4
- Medium Forge Gold 10 ⇒ 7
Augment Changes in Teamfight Tactics
- On a Roll now additionally grants 2 gold.
- Risky Moves Gold: 35 ⇒ 30
- Medium-End Shopping has been disabled
- A Cut Above Gold drop chance: 40% ⇒ 33%
- Built Different II Health: 180/240/300/360 ⇒ 200/275/350/425
- Dedication Units of a trait required: 5 ⇒ 4
- Multicaster Heart removed in Teamfight Tactics
- Parting Gifts now always prefers to pass completed items instead of components.
- Perfected Repetition also stacks on Multicaster’s repeated casts
- Perfected Repetition AP Per Stack: 10 ⇒ 5
- Perfected Repetition Maximum AP: 60 ⇒ 70
- Ravenous Hunter stacking bonuses cap: 50 ⇒ 40
- The Boss Sit Up Health Threshold: 40% ⇒ 60%
- The Boss Health Restored Per Situp: 15% ⇒ 10%
- The Boss % AS and AP Per Situp (max 4): 35% ⇒ 40%
- Three’s Company now only counts unique champions
- Two Healthy now only counts unique champions
- Two Healthy Health: 111 ⇒ 100
- Spectral Supplies temporarily Disabled
- Stable Evolution bonus Health: 70 ⇒ 60
- Stable Evolution Bonus AD and AP: 7% ⇒ 6%
- Noxus Crown Grants an Infinity Edge ⇒ Grants a Sparring Gloves
- Shadow Isles Grants a Statikk Shiv ⇒ Grants a Tear of the Goddess
- Challenger Crown Grants a Rapid FireCannon ⇒ Grants a Hand of Justice
- Demacia Crown Grants a Gargoyle’s Stoneplate ⇒ Grants a Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Shurima Crown Grants a Bloodthirster ⇒ Grants a Protector’s Vow
- Slayer Crown Grants a Bloodthirster ⇒ Grants a Titan’s Resolve
- Juggernaut Crown Grants a Titan’s Resolve ⇒ Grants a Bloodthirster
- Piltover Crown Grants a Zeke’s Herald ⇒ Grants a Giant Slayer.
- Blinding Speed also grants a Magnetic Remover
- Impenetrable Bulwark also grants a Magnetic Remover
- Overwhelming Force also grants a Magnetic Remover
- Unleashed Arcana also grants a Magnetic Remover
Item Changes in Teamfight Tactics
- Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 250/300/350/400 ⇒ 275/325/375/425
- Morellonomicon now applies on any damage from Abilities instead of only magic or true damage from Abilities
Ornn (Forge) and Radiant Item reworks
- Determined Investor (Shimmerscale) Gold Granted: 10 ⇒ 5
- Diamond Hands (Shimmerscale) Health: 400 ⇒ 300
- Mogul’s Mail (Shimmerscale) Base Health Per Stack (max 40 stacks): 8 ⇒ 6
- Goldmancer’s Staff (Shimmerscale) AP: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Draven’s Axe (Shimmerscale) AD: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Needlessly Big Gem (Shimmerscale) Health: 500 ⇒ 600
- Sniper’s Focus Damage Amp: 8% ⇒ 10% per hex
- Deathfire Grasp Damage Buff Duration: 8 ⇒ 10 seconds
- Deathfire Grasp Bonus Damage to Marked Target: 50% ⇒ 35%
- Eternal Winter Health: 300 ⇒ 200
- Hullbreaker Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 40
Game Mode Changes in Teamfight Tactics
Hyper Roll
- Frequent Flier rerolls needed for reduced cost rolls: 10 rerolls >> 15 rerolls
- Return on Investment rerolls for Tactician’s Crown: 22 rerolls >> 28 rerolls
Bug Fixes in Teamfight Tactics
- Burnt out: Due to a critical bug we’ve temporarily disabled the Mana Burn Augment
- Buried Treasures no longer states that it grants 0 gold in its tooltip
- Ghosts of the Void: Void now works correctly on ghost armies in Teamfight Tactics.
- Critical Strike Chance tooltip now clarifies that excess strike chance is converted to bonus critical damage
- Warlord’s Palace’s tooltip now correctly displays the reroll cost as 1 gold in Teamfight Tactics
- Fixed a bug where you could be offered multiple hero Augments.
- Fixed a bug where Freljord Ryze could Chill and Stun CC-immune targets.
- Ahri no longer targets the farthest unit on the board with Essence Theft when her current target dies
- The Risky Move Augment’s player damage now happens instantly instead of after a minor delay in Teamfight Tactics
- Tossed cutlery: Fixed a bug where the component offered by Salvage Bin could be a Spatula.
- Items and consumables can no longer be used on the champion in the God Willow’s Grove during combat
- Fixed a bug where Noxkraya would grant double the item bonuses to units on away boards.
- Not the final spark: Fixed a bug where placing a mana item on Lux while she was casting could reset her cast.
- Darkin can no longer fail to grant its buff to an ally if the ally dies while the blade is traveling
- Frequent flicker: Frequent Flier no longer causes the shop roll cost to flicker.
- Too blessed: Units will no longer proc the Stellacorn’s Blessing Augment’s effect if they attempt to heal while at full Health
- Where does a soul go? The Thresh’s Sanctum region portal will now grant its loot orbs to the correct location whether the player is home or away (top left corner of the board)
- The Glasc Industries region portal will no longer spawn an away player’s coins on their home board
- Where the Forge? The What the Forge augment no longer grants its Ornn Items to a player’s home board if they’re fighting on another player’s board in Teamfight Tactics
- Fixed how neighboring players to the Tournament of Souls Arena would see spillover VFX when the Tournament of Souls arena transformed
This sums up the list of changes effective in patch 13.15 of Teamfight Tactics.
Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
