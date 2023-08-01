Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.15 official notes: Kai'Sa buffs, Ahri nerfs, Ryze balances, and more

The Teamfight Tactics patch 13.15 has been released, and this update contains a plethora of buffs and nerfs for several Champions and Items. One of the most noticeable changes is the balances given to the 5-cost legendary Champion, Ryze. Although he has the potential to turn the tides in the latter half of the game, he was unusable in certain regions. This update has been intended to make him optimal in every region.

This article will cover the major alterations of patch 13.15 in Teamfight Tactics. Players interested in checking out the detailed notes may visit the official website.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.15

Changes in in Teamfight Tactics patch 13.14 (Image via Riot Games)

Gameplay Changes in Teamfight Tactics

PvE Loot Orbs

Lowered the average number of items given at Raptors and distributed the items to Krugs and Wolves. On average, expect to see 1 more of your components at Krugs or Wolves instead of at Raptors.

Region Portals

REMOVED: Lavender Sea has been removed in Teamfight Tactics

NEW: The Hall Of The Nine has been added

The Hall Of The Nine: At the start of each stage, everyone gets the same loot from a highly varied pool. In Hyper Roll, loot comes every other stage in Teamfight Tactics.

Petricite Forest has been renamed Ehrenmount.

Trait Changes in Teamfight Tactics

Bastion Armor & MR: 20/50/100/240 ⇒ 25/55/100/240

Noxus Stat Increase Per Stack: 10% ⇒ 5%

Noxus Maximum Stat Increase: 70% ⇒ 35%

3 Noxus Stats: 160 HP/16% AP and AD ⇒ 170 HP/17% AP and AD

6 Noxus Stats: 300 HP/30% AP and AD ⇒ 340 HP/34% AP and AD

9 Noxus Stats: 500 HP/50% AP and AD ⇒ 600 HP/60% AP and AD

Rogue Bleed Health percentage: 40% ⇒ 50%

Rogue jump logic adjusted to more consistently move to the correct target

Piltover: You will now gain both T-Hex Power and loot when you win! The T-Hex’s power has been brought down significantly to compensate. At lower loss streaks, the majority of the trait’s power will be in the loot. At higher loss streaks, the T-Hex’s power will be increased more so!

Piltover: The T-Hex can no longer be sold for loot

Piltover: The T-Hex no longer starts with 1 Charge

Piltover loot tables have been adjusted

T-Hex Base Armor & MR: 15 ⇒ 25

T-Hex Armor & MR per Power: 2 ⇒ 1

T-Hex Health per Power: 65 ⇒ 45

T-Hex now has new power breakpoints!

T-Hex 20 Power: 2-star and Hextech Breath unlocked

T-Hex 40 Power: 3-star

T-Hex 80 Power: 4-star

T-Hex star levels are purely visual indicators so you can estimate the T-Hex’s strength. Stats are based on the T-Hex’s current Power.

T-Hex Charges item now displays estimated loot value on victory

T-Hex Progress item no longer displays estimated loot value when the T-Hex is sold because the T-Hex can no longer be sold

Piltover (6) average loot value has been increased

Slayer Amp Threshold: 60% ⇒ 66%

Technogenius Goldinator Execute Threshold: 10% ⇒ 12%

Void Rift Herald starting Mana buff: 60/120 ⇒ 80/120

Void Rift Herald Base Health: 950 ⇒ 1050

Void Rift Herald Stage 3 Health Multiplier: 0.85x ⇒ 0.8x

Void Rift Herald Stage 5 Health Multiplier: 1.15x ⇒ 1.2x

Void Rift Herald Stage 6+ Health Multiplier: 1.25x ⇒ 1.3x

Void Baron Base Health: 1100 ⇒ 1250

Void Baron Stage 4 Health Multiplier: 0.85x ⇒ 0.9x

Void Baron Stage 6 Health Multiplier: 1x ⇒ 1.15x

Zaun: Your first Zaun mod will always be an offensive mod (Robotic Arm, Virulent Bioware) or a hybrid mod (Adaptive Implant, Shimmer Injector). Your second mod will always be a hybrid mod or a defensive mod (Unstable Chemtank, Hextech Exoskeleton). You can’t get double hybrid mods. Your third mod will always be the remaining category.

Zaun mods can now be removed by benching the modded unit.

Units: Tier 1

Cassiopeia Twin Fang cast time reduced in Teamfight Tactics

If Cassiopeia’s target dies as Twin Fangs is about to fire, she will retarget to the nearest enemy

Kayle AD: 25 ⇒ 30

Malzahar Bugfix: Malzahar will now consistently pick the best angle to cast

Malzahar can now only hit up to 2 units with Call of the Void, down from 3 units

Malzahar Call of the Void Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 185/280/420

Samira Flair cast time reduced in Teamfight Tactics

Samira Flair is now targeted and can no longer be blocked by other units

Poppy Steadfast Hammer Shield: 290/310/330/350 ⇒ 310/330/350/350

Units: Tier 2

Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20/20/25% ⇒ 20/20/30%

Kassadin Force Pulse Damage: 150/225/325 ⇒ 135/200/300

Sett Facebreaker Damage: 200/300/465 ⇒ 180/270/420

Soraka Astral Infusion Empowered Heal: 40% ⇒ 33%

Soraka Astral Infusion Damage: 115/170/265 ⇒ 125/185/290

Swain max Mana buff: 40/80 ⇒ 30/70

Swain Demonflare Bonus Health: 450/475/500 ⇒ 450/500/550

Swain Demonflare Damage Per Tick: 25/40/60 ⇒ 35/50/75

Taliyah starting Mana nerf: 20/60 ⇒ 0/60

Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 200/300/465/500 ⇒ 230/350/535/535

Teemo Multicasted Noxious Trap mushrooms now prefer to bounce to targets behind the original target.

Units: Tier 3

Akshan Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 60

Garen Judgement Damage Per Tick: 72/75/80% ⇒ 75/75/85%

Jayce’s Acceleration Blast nows tracks its target

If Jayce’s target dies while he’s beginning his cast of Acceleration Blast, he will retarget to the nearest enemy

Rek’Sai Furious Bite AD ratio: 300/300/315% ⇒ 315/315/315%

Rek’Sai will now always heal if she dives or if her target dies.

Rek’Sai now takes damage amp and critical strikes (if applicable) when deciding whether she will dive through her target.

Units: Tier 4

Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 8/8/40% ⇒ 8/8/30%

Azir Arise! Damage: 95/140/500 ⇒ 100/150/550

Gwen Snip Snip! Mist Duration: 3/3/6 ⇒ 3/3/5

Gwen Snip Snip! Damage: 100/150/500 ⇒ 100/150/400

Kai’Sa Icathian Monsoon Damage: 75/111/300 ⇒ 75/111/240

Kai’Sa Mana: 40/140 ⇒ 30/125

Lux Torrent of Light Damage: 735/1100/3333 ⇒ 735/1100/2750

Lux Torrent of Light Shred: 15/15/50 ⇒ 15/15/40

Shen Ki Barrier Ally Shield: 275/350/1800 ⇒ 275/350/2000

Shen Ki Barrier Damage: 240/360/2000 ⇒ 240/360/2500

Urgot lockout time between Disdain passive procs have been reduced

Urgot max Mana nerf: 30/90 ⇒ 40/100

Urgot Disdain AD ratio: 275% ⇒ 250%

Urgot Disdain Damage: 50/75/500 ⇒ 40/60/500

Gwen now prefers to hit multiple targets with Snip Snip! when possible.

Units: Tier 5

Ahri Essence Thief steal Damage: 115/170/1000 ⇒ 100/150/1000

Bandle City Ryze starting Mana nerf: 50/75 ⇒ 30/75

Bandle City Ryze cast time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s

Bandle City Ryze Bench selection: Random Unit ⇒ Most expensive Unit

Bandle City Ryze Mana for Summoned Unit: 25/40/200 ⇒ 25/70/200

Demacia Ryze Shield: 720/1080/9999 ⇒ 600/900/9999

Demacia Ryze Damage: 250/375/999 ⇒ 300/450/999

Freljord Ryze Portal Duration (Cast time and Stun duration): 3s ⇒ 2s

Freljord Ryze Damage: 300/450/2000 ⇒ 300/450/3500

Freljord Ryze at 3-stars now summons a much larger storm

Ionia Ryze Cast Time: 3.5s ⇒ 2s

Ionia Ryze Attack Speed: 50/60/300% ⇒ 30/40/300%

Ionia Ryze now deals 175/275/3500 magic damage when Stunning enemies

Noxus Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s

Piltover Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s

Piltover Ryze Damage: 250/375/1999 ⇒ 275/425/3000

Piltover Ryze Area Shared Damage: 12/15/500% ⇒ 15/20/500%

Shadow Isles Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s

Shadow Isles Ryze Health on return from death: 40/60/100% ⇒ 40/80/300%

Shadow Isles Ryze Cast Target: Strongest Ally ⇒ Lowest Health % Ally

Shadow Isles Ryze marked units will revive even if Ryze has previously died

Shurima Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s ⇒ 2s

Shurima Ryze Damage: 150/225/2000 ⇒ 175/275/2500

Targon Ryze Cast Time: 6s ⇒ 4s

Targon Ryze Target % max Health Damage: 15/20/100% ⇒ 18/25/100%

Zaun Ryze base Portal Count: 3/6/25 ⇒ 5/8/25

Zaun Ryze Damage Per Portal: 155/230/2006 ⇒ 110/200/2006

Zaun Ryze Gold Per Bonus Portal Past 50g: 15g ⇒ 20g

Sion Reanimation Health Decay: 12/8/0% ⇒ 15/10/0%

Legend Augments in Teamfight Tactics

Lee Sin On a Roll has been replaced with Bronze Ticket.

Pumping Up III Base attack speed 10% ⇒ 12%

It Pays To Learn II XP & Gold 18 ⇒ 16

It Pays To Learn III XP & Gold 24 ⇒ 20

Seeing Double I Gold 1 ⇒ 2

Seeing Double II Gold 8 ⇒ 10

Seeing Double III Gold 3 ⇒ 4

Small Forge Gold 6 ⇒ 4

Medium Forge Gold 10 ⇒ 7

Augment Changes in Teamfight Tactics

On a Roll now additionally grants 2 gold.

Risky Moves Gold: 35 ⇒ 30

Medium-End Shopping has been disabled

A Cut Above Gold drop chance: 40% ⇒ 33%

Built Different II Health: 180/240/300/360 ⇒ 200/275/350/425

Dedication Units of a trait required: 5 ⇒ 4

Multicaster Heart removed in Teamfight Tactics

Parting Gifts now always prefers to pass completed items instead of components.

Perfected Repetition also stacks on Multicaster’s repeated casts

Perfected Repetition AP Per Stack: 10 ⇒ 5

Perfected Repetition Maximum AP: 60 ⇒ 70

Ravenous Hunter stacking bonuses cap: 50 ⇒ 40

The Boss Sit Up Health Threshold: 40% ⇒ 60%

The Boss Health Restored Per Situp: 15% ⇒ 10%

The Boss % AS and AP Per Situp (max 4): 35% ⇒ 40%

Three’s Company now only counts unique champions

Two Healthy now only counts unique champions

Two Healthy Health: 111 ⇒ 100

Spectral Supplies temporarily Disabled

Stable Evolution bonus Health: 70 ⇒ 60

Stable Evolution Bonus AD and AP: 7% ⇒ 6%

Noxus Crown Grants an Infinity Edge ⇒ Grants a Sparring Gloves

Shadow Isles Grants a Statikk Shiv ⇒ Grants a Tear of the Goddess

Challenger Crown Grants a Rapid FireCannon ⇒ Grants a Hand of Justice

Demacia Crown Grants a Gargoyle’s Stoneplate ⇒ Grants a Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Shurima Crown Grants a Bloodthirster ⇒ Grants a Protector’s Vow

Slayer Crown Grants a Bloodthirster ⇒ Grants a Titan’s Resolve

Juggernaut Crown Grants a Titan’s Resolve ⇒ Grants a Bloodthirster

Piltover Crown Grants a Zeke’s Herald ⇒ Grants a Giant Slayer.

Blinding Speed also grants a Magnetic Remover

Impenetrable Bulwark also grants a Magnetic Remover

Overwhelming Force also grants a Magnetic Remover

Unleashed Arcana also grants a Magnetic Remover

Item Changes in Teamfight Tactics

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 250/300/350/400 ⇒ 275/325/375/425

Morellonomicon now applies on any damage from Abilities instead of only magic or true damage from Abilities

Ornn (Forge) and Radiant Item reworks

Determined Investor (Shimmerscale) Gold Granted: 10 ⇒ 5

Diamond Hands (Shimmerscale) Health: 400 ⇒ 300

Mogul’s Mail (Shimmerscale) Base Health Per Stack (max 40 stacks): 8 ⇒ 6

Goldmancer’s Staff (Shimmerscale) AP: 20% ⇒ 25%

Draven’s Axe (Shimmerscale) AD: 10% ⇒ 15%

Needlessly Big Gem (Shimmerscale) Health: 500 ⇒ 600

Sniper’s Focus Damage Amp: 8% ⇒ 10% per hex

Deathfire Grasp Damage Buff Duration: 8 ⇒ 10 seconds

Deathfire Grasp Bonus Damage to Marked Target: 50% ⇒ 35%

Eternal Winter Health: 300 ⇒ 200

Hullbreaker Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 40

Game Mode Changes in Teamfight Tactics

Hyper Roll

Frequent Flier rerolls needed for reduced cost rolls: 10 rerolls >> 15 rerolls

Return on Investment rerolls for Tactician’s Crown: 22 rerolls >> 28 rerolls

Bug Fixes in Teamfight Tactics

Burnt out: Due to a critical bug we’ve temporarily disabled the Mana Burn Augment

Buried Treasures no longer states that it grants 0 gold in its tooltip

Ghosts of the Void: Void now works correctly on ghost armies in Teamfight Tactics.

Critical Strike Chance tooltip now clarifies that excess strike chance is converted to bonus critical damage

Warlord’s Palace’s tooltip now correctly displays the reroll cost as 1 gold in Teamfight Tactics

Fixed a bug where you could be offered multiple hero Augments.

Fixed a bug where Freljord Ryze could Chill and Stun CC-immune targets.

Ahri no longer targets the farthest unit on the board with Essence Theft when her current target dies

The Risky Move Augment’s player damage now happens instantly instead of after a minor delay in Teamfight Tactics

Tossed cutlery: Fixed a bug where the component offered by Salvage Bin could be a Spatula.

Items and consumables can no longer be used on the champion in the God Willow’s Grove during combat

Fixed a bug where Noxkraya would grant double the item bonuses to units on away boards.

Not the final spark: Fixed a bug where placing a mana item on Lux while she was casting could reset her cast.

Darkin can no longer fail to grant its buff to an ally if the ally dies while the blade is traveling

Frequent flicker: Frequent Flier no longer causes the shop roll cost to flicker.

Too blessed: Units will no longer proc the Stellacorn’s Blessing Augment’s effect if they attempt to heal while at full Health

Where does a soul go? The Thresh’s Sanctum region portal will now grant its loot orbs to the correct location whether the player is home or away (top left corner of the board)

The Glasc Industries region portal will no longer spawn an away player’s coins on their home board

Where the Forge? The What the Forge augment no longer grants its Ornn Items to a player’s home board if they’re fighting on another player’s board in Teamfight Tactics

Fixed how neighboring players to the Tournament of Souls Arena would see spillover VFX when the Tournament of Souls arena transformed

This sums up the list of changes effective in patch 13.15 of Teamfight Tactics.