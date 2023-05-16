Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.10 official notes: Portal balances, Jax buffs, Gadgeteen nerfs and more

Teamfight Tactics has released patch 13.10 for the Monsters attack update, addressing some balancing issues. In contrast, the developers have mostly balanced the overpowered and underperforming Traits and Champions to make the game fair and enjoyable during Set 8.5. Some of them still do not fit right into the meta. This update primarily focuses on the Portal reworks and the changes to the Double Trouble Augment.

Players can visit the official website to get a detailed outlook of the patch, while this article will provide the highlights of patch 13.10 of Teamfight Tactics.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.10

Portal Changes

Stage 2-6

Stage 2-6 Portals have a 100% chance of appearing. Demacia, Piltover, and Targon are each equally weighted here.

Demacia: Gain 2 item components

Void: Gain a Thief’s Gloves

Zaun: Gain 10 gold.

Stage 3-3

Stage 3-3 Portals have a 30% chance of appearing. That 30% comprises Portals from Ionia, Shadow Isles, Noxus, and Freljord, all of which have an equal opportunity of appearing.

Ionia: Target Dummy + 15 gold

Shadow Isles: Champion Duplicator + Two 4-cost Champions

Noxus: 2 full Item Anvils

Freljord: Ornn Anvil

Stage 4-3

Stage 4-3 Portals have a 75% chance of appearing. That 75% comprises Portals from Targon, Piltover, and Shurima, all of which have an equal opportunity of occurring.

Targon: Gain a Tactician’s Crown

Piltover: Gain a Loaded Dice, a Lesser Champion Duplicator, a Remover, and a Reforger

Shurima: Gain a Tome of Traits and 6 gold

Trait Changes

Reaching Ace 4 was challenging due to two 4-cost and one 5-cost Champion. Although Ace in the Hole was offered even during early games, players would still fail to achieve the potential.

Anima Squad is mainly focused on stacking up HP during the early game, but they would fail if they failed to take down a Champion. 5 AD and HP have been granted to give them a headstart.

A combination of level 7 Nunu with Tomb of Traits or compatible Augments would grant them easy 5-trait, which would eventually become overpowered even during late game. The item bonus has been lowered to balance the game.

Ace Execute Threshold: 15/30% ⇒ 15/33%

Anima Squad AD & AP: 10/35/60 ⇒ 15/35/60

Gadgeteen Damage & Damage Reduction: 4/9% ⇒ 4/8%

UNITS: TIER 1

Pantheon Time Out! MR ratio: 300/450/675% ⇒ 290/435/650%

UNITS: TIER 2

Draven max Mana buff: 70/140 ⇒ 70/130

UNITS: TIER 3

Jax Adaptive Strike base Damage: 85/130/210 ⇒ 90/135/220

Augment Balances

Double Trouble comps were underpowered during the Monsters Attack Set. The Augment has been adjusted.

Double Trouble II AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 30 ⇒ 33

Double Trouble III AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 40 ⇒ 44

Nilah - Jubilant Veil CC immunity for several Allies: 5 ⇒ 6

Bug Fixes

There are two A’s in Aatrox: Fixed an issue where Aatrox’s second spell wasn’t buffed like the first one was in the last patch.

Leduck and run: Fixed an issue where Ezreal would cast his spell twice if he killed a target within melee range.

Ghost stunner: Fixed an issue where Pyke could stun units immune to CC.

You must be critting me: Fixed an issue where reaching 100% crit on select units was reverting crit to near zero.

