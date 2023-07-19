Soul Brawl game mode explained in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

Soul Brawl is a limited-time game mode of Set 9: Runterra Reforged in Teamfight Tactics. It is part of the Choncc Dome event, which introduces new Tacticians, Booms as well as an arena to compete in. The tournament consists of two phases: the training phase and the tournament phase, during which you prepare for faceoffs and to fight other players, respectively.

Choncc Dome also contains a limited-time Event Pass that you can purchase in Teamfight Tactics. You can play games to earn XP and eventually receive the limited-time cosmetics included in the pass.

This article will explain the Soul Brawl game mode introduced in Teamfight Tactics Set 9: Runeterra Reforged.

Everything about Soul Brawl game mode in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

Soul Brawl Phases

Training Phase

The training phase comprises Stage 1-1 to 3-8 in a Soul Brawl match. The goal of this phase is to gather as much Soul Power as possible. You'll gain 30 Soul Power by winning, 15 for losing, and one Soul Power for every eliminated Champion in the arena.

A higher quantity of Soul Power increases the number of loot options Gwen and Sett provide you during their visit, resulting in higher-quality loot from PvE bosses. Additionally, they replace the health system, ensuring no one gets eliminated during this phase.

You also receive an Imperfect Soul Crown during the training phase, which boosts attack damage, ability power, and health stats on Champions. Furthermore, the crown does not take up an item slot and can be equipped again.

Tournament Phase

After the training phase is over, you'll no longer be able to receive Soul Power. Instead, the Imperfect Soul Crown will be upgraded to its true form, which is the Soul Crown.

The Soul Crown will grant even better stat boosts to the chosen Champion, and it also allows them to be revived the first time they get killed. The Champion will also spawn with double the amount of Soul Power collected, and all the negative effects will be removed.

You will then face consecutive opponents and must avoid losing twice in a row to avoid elimination.

Gameplay details

Winning and losing streaks have been removed from the game mode and replaced with additional passive gold per round. The interest rate will be the same as the normal game modes. However, a few Augments will react similarly to Hyper Roll.

Choncc Dome Event Pass

Event Pass (Image via Riot Games)

The Choncc Dome Event Pass in Teamfight Tactics is similar to the standard Battle Pass but shorter in length. You can purchase the Event Pass for 575 RP, which will unlock cosmetics such as Booms, Emotes, Star Shards, and the Legendary Little Legend Khaat'Sai. Nevertheless, those who participate in the Free tier will receive 100 Treasure Tokens.