Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.14 official notes: Soul Brawl, Choncc Dome Event Pass, Orianna buffs, and more

Riot Games has released the much-awaited patch 13.14 notes for Teamfight Tactics, which is now live. This update includes various balancing changes for different Champions. The major highlight is a limited-time tournament structured game mode called Soul Brawl which has two phases of gameplay: Training phase and Tournament phase.

Chocc Dome event pass has also been added to the game, unlocking additional content by playing and collecting XP.

Teamfight Tactics @TFT



1. Believe in yourself

2. Bring enough snacks to share

3. Fight with everything you’ve got. And if you run out of whatever that is, see Rule 1



Ready to train like a Soul Fighter? The Choncc Dome Event goes live tomorrow, July 19! CHONCC DOME RULES:1. Believe in yourself2. Bring enough snacks to share3. Fight with everything you’ve got. And if you run out of whatever that is, see Rule 1Ready to train like a Soul Fighter? The Choncc Dome Event goes live tomorrow, July 19!

This article will provide an overview of patch 13.14 in Teamfight Tactics. Interested players may visit Riot Game's official website for detailed patch notes.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.14

Changes in in Teamfight Tactics patch 13.14 (Image via Riot Games)

Game Mode: Soul Brawl in Teamfight Tactics

The Soul Brawl mode has two phases, the Training Phase from 1-1 to 3-8, and the best of 3 Tournament Phase past 3-8.

During the training phase, you will be gathering Soul Power upon winning rounds (30), losing rounds (15), and killing enemy champions (1). Soul Power replaces Health and can only go up.

Soul Power will increase the number of loot options you get from Gwen and Sett when they visit to help with loot, or appear as a PvE boss in Teamfight Tactics

During training you’ll be granted the Imperfect Soul Crown. The Imperfect Soul Crown increases the crowned unit’s stats (AD, AP, and HP) and allows their last listed non-unique trait to count as two.

During the tournament phase your Imperfect Soul Crown will transform into its perfect form providing additional stats based on your Soul Power and having an additional revival effect.

During the tournament phase losing twice will result in your elimination from the match.

Chocc Dome Event Pass in Teamfight Tactics

Players will be able to purchase the Soul Fighter Event Pass for 575 RP before the event turns on in Teamfight Tactics. They may buy it ahead of this time, but rewards and XP for the event Pass will not be enabled until the event goes live

Upgrading the pass provides access to content like Emotes, Star Shards, Booms, and the Legendary Little Legend, Khaat’Sai in addition to the 100 free Treasure Tokens on the free Pass.

The Pass will also contain 3 new Booms, each of which will be fully upgraded upon unlocking: Soul Power, Soul Static, and God’s Eye.

The Event Pass will have separate XP from the Runeterra Reforged Pass XP, meaning that Soul Fighter missions will only progress the Soul Fighter Event Pass.

Gameplay Changes in Teamfight Tactics

Elden Dragon

Elder Dragon Health 10000 ⇒ 12000

PvE Loot Orbs

Krugs, Wolves, and Raptors will now always drop at least 2 orbs.

Training Dummy

Training Dummy Attack Damage: 0 ⇒ 50

Training Dummy will now appear in the combat tracker

Region Portals

REWORKED Yuumi’s Zoom Zone: When you buy XP, gain an additional 2.

REWORKED Petricite Forest: Start the game with 3 component anvils.

What The Forge (Augment) can no longer be taken in Noxkraya (grants items on arena hexes)

Warlord’s Palace Treasure Dragon reroll cost 2 ⇒ 1

Strongest Unit Criteria

Criteria for deeming the strongest unit: The unit with the most items is the strongest, with ties broken by which unit was most recently fielded.

Mana Reave

Mana Reaves have been reduced to 30% from 35% for all sources. This affects: Ahri, Freljord, Shroud of Stillness

Trait Changes in Teamfight Tactics

Bruiser Bonus Health %: 10/35/70% ⇒ 10/40/70%

Darkin Respawn Timer: 5 ⇒ 4 seconds

Deadeye Bonus Damage: 20/65/140% ⇒ 25/70/150%

Demacia Armor & MR: 5/20/50/100 ⇒ 5/25/60/125

Juggernaut Max Damage Reduction: 25/35/50 ⇒ 25/40/50

Multicaster BUGFIX: Multicaster 4’s bonus casts now have the intended 60% reduced effectiveness instead of 50%

Piltover T-Hex, Hextech Breath Damage: 360 ⇒ 325

Piltover T-Hex can no longer be sold at the start of the shopping phase before gaining its power.

Piltover T-Hex no longer has floating text when gaining power and charge

Rogue 4 Bleed Damage: 30% ⇒ 40%

Rogue units are now temporarily CC immune while dashing

Rogue units will no longer cancel their dash if triggered during a cast animation that disallows movement.

Shadow Isles Shield Duration: 12 ⇒ 15 sec

Shadow Isles Bugfix: Now counts ALL instances of damage towards triggering Spectral form instead of only counting damage from attacks

Shadow Isles Damage Instances to trigger Spectral form: 8 ⇒ 10

Slayer Default Omnivamp: 15 ⇒ 12%

Slayer Damage Increase enemy Health Threshold: 75% ⇒ 60%

Strategist AP: 20/30/50/70 ⇒ 15/25/40/60

Technogenius BUGFIX: The Mechano-Swarm upgrade now burns for the correct amount when upgraded

Technogenius Mechano-Swarm Rocket Damage: 50/100/175 ⇒ 50/80/120

Technogenius Shrink Module Shred and Sunder: 40/60/70% ⇒ 40/50/70%

Void Remora Base AD: 70 ⇒ 55

Void Rift Herald Base HP: 900 ⇒ 950

Void Rift Herald Void Charge Damage: 180 ⇒ 240

Void Baron Base HP: 1000 ⇒ 1100

Zaun Robotic Arm Bonus Attack Chance: 60% ⇒ 50%

Units: Tier 1

Cassiopeia Mana: 0/40 ⇒ 0/30

Cassiopeia Twin Fang Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 170/255/385

Cho’Gath HP on Feast kill: 30 ⇒ 30/35/40

Cho’Gath Feast Damage HP ratio: 10% ⇒ 12%

Jhin Ionia Bonus AD: 30% ⇒ 20%

Malzahar Call of the Void Damage: 175/260/395 ⇒ 200/300/450

Malzahar Call of the Void Shield Destruction: 35% ⇒ 50%

REWORKED Orianna Command: Protect: Orianna shields her lowest-health ally and empowers her next attack to deal bonus magic damage.

Orianna Command: Protect Damage: 190/285/430 ⇒ 260/390/585

Poppy Steadfast Hammer 4-star Upgrade AOE stun: 1 sec ⇒ .25 sec

Samira Mana buff: 0/40 ⇒ 0/30

Samira Flair AD ratio: 200% ⇒ 175%

Viego Blade of the Ruined King stab Damage: 125/185/280 ⇒ 110/165/250

Units: Tier 2

Ashe Volley AD ratio: 125/125/130% ⇒ 150/150/160%

Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20% ⇒ 20/20/25%

Galio Shield of Durand Heal: 275/300/325 ⇒ 350/400/450

Galio max Mana buff: 80/140 ⇒ 60/120

Jinx Fishbones! AD ratio: 133/133/140% ⇒ 150/150/160%

Jinx Fishbones! Now only every other rocket from her spell counts as an attack for items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, etc.

Soraka Astral Infusion Damage: 100/150/235 ⇒ 115/170/265

Swain Mana buff: 50/100 ⇒ 40/80

Swain Demonflare Buff Duration: 6 ⇒ 5 sec

Swain Demonflare Bonus HP: 425/450/480 ⇒ 450/475/500

Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 200/300/465/465 ⇒ 200/300/465/500

Warwick Primal Howl passive heal on attacks: 25/30/35 ⇒ 30/35/40

Zed AD: 60 ⇒ 55

Zed Living Shadow Base Damage: 25/40/60 ⇒ 25/40/50

Units: Tier 3

Akshan Comeuppance: Now only every other bullet from his ability counts as an attack for items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, etc.

Akshan Comeuppance Bullet AD ratio 125% ⇒ 130%

Akshan Comeuppance is no longer interruptible by crown control.

Garen Judgement AD ratio per spin: 70/72/75% ⇒ 72/75/80%

Garen Judgement Base Spins: 1.8 ⇒ 2

Garen Judgement AS% per bonus spin: 55% ⇒ 50%

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 155/230/390 ⇒ 180/270/445

Karma Ionia Bonus AP: 30 ⇒ 20

Katarina Voracity Damage: 145/220/360 ⇒ 130/195/320

Rek’Sai Furious Bite true Damage threshold: 60% ⇒ 70%

Rek’Sai Furious Bite Execute Heal: 15% ⇒ 10% of max Health

Taric Mana buff: 40/90 ⇒ 0/55

Taric Radiance Shield: 400/475/550 ⇒ 550/650/750

Taric no longer has floating “blocked” combat text while his shield is active

Units: Tier 4

Aphelios AD: 60 ⇒ 65

Gwen Snip Snip! 3rd cast Armor & MR buff duration: 2/2.5/4 ⇒ 3/3/6 sec

Gwen Snip Snip! Dash AI is slightly smarter

Gwen will now continue attacking her current target after casting, if able.

Lux’s ability can no longer be interrupted by crowd control.

Lux Torrent of Light Damage: 700/1050/3333 ⇒ 735/1100/3333

Sejuani now gains the shield immediately on cast, rather than after a delay.

Urgot Mana buff: 0/100 ⇒ 30/90

Yasuo Last Breath Single Target Damage ratio: 500/500/1500% AD ⇒ 475/475/1500% AD

Zeri AD: 60 ⇒ 65

Zeri Overcharge Duration: 6 ⇒ 9/9/15 sec

Zeri BUGFIX: Now gets full value from Robotic Arm.

Units: Tier 5

Aatrox Armor and Magic Resist: 60 ⇒ 70

Aatrox Mana buff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50

Aatrox World Ender Damage: 250/250/2500% ⇒ 275/275/2500%

Aatrox’s Darkin revive revive animation speed has been increased

Aatrox World Ender cast animation speed increased

Ahri Essence Thief overall cast time reduced. Ahri will now return to attacking more quickly after casting

Ahri Essence Thief 3rd cast win-up time significantly reduced

BUGFIX Bel’Veth no longer continues casting on nothing if her target dies with no other targets in range. She’ll now find the next closest target

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom Lash Damage AD ratio: 75% ⇒ 60%

Bel’Veth now moves faster while in Empress form

Bel’Veth max Mana nerf: 0/55 >>> 20/70

Legend Augments in Teamfight Tactics

Spoils of War II/III: Re-added a small chance to drop multiple gold on kill on stage 3 and beyond.

Tiny Power I AD, AP, AS: 8 ⇒ 7

Tiny Power II AD, AP, AS: 11 ⇒ 10

Tiny Power III AD, AP, AS: 18 ⇒ 16

Augment Changes in Teamfight Tactics

REWORKED Caretaker's Ally: When you reach Level 6, gain a 2-star Tier 3 unit ⇒ Each time you level up, gain the same random Tier 3 champion

Medium End Shopping Changed from Gold to Silver

Medium End Shopping Gold: 3 ⇒ 1

Unified Resistance Armor & MR: 20 ⇒ 18

Young and Wild and Free now grants a random component

Built Different II HP: 175/230/285/340 ⇒ 180/240/300/360

Built Different II AS: 30/35/40/50% ⇒ 40/45/50/60%

Double Trouble Now grants the two star units directly rather than giving them in an orb.

Dueling Gunners Initial Attack Speed: 10% ⇒ 5%

Gifts From Above now correctly renamed to Spectral Supplies

Jeweled Lotus Crit Chance: 50% ⇒ 40%

Know Your Enemy REWORKED: Your units deal 15% increased damage. If you and your opponent have any of the same traits activated, they deal 20% increased damage instead.

Long Distance Pals Stat Percent Share: 30% ⇒ 25%

Loving Invocation AP per cast: 2.5 ⇒ 2

Mana Burn % HP Burn per sec: 3 ⇒ 2

Ravenous Hunter Stats Per Stack: 6 ⇒ 5

Salvage Bin now deconstructs craftable emblems

Scrappy Inventions temporarily removed from Double Up!

Stable Evolution (Void) HP per star level: 80 ⇒ 70

Stable Evolution (Void) AD/AP per star level: 8 ⇒ 7

Stars are Born Gold: 3 ⇒ 6

Suppressing Fire Debuff Duration: 4 ⇒ 8 sec

The Boss Sett Stats Per Situp: 30 ⇒ 35

Three’s a Crowd HP per three cost: 100 ⇒ 111

Built Different III HP: 240/350/460/570 ⇒ 270/380/490/600

Built Different III AS: 35/40/45/55 ⇒ 50/55/60/70%

Caretaker's Chosen Level at which the Radiant Armory opens: 8 ⇒ 7

Endless Hordes Health Reduction: 40% ⇒ 20%

Endless Hordes Gold: 2 ⇒ 8

Level Up Initial XP: 4 ⇒ 2

Starter Kit Champs Gained: 1 ⇒ 2

Wellness Trust Gold required to heal: 50 ⇒ 40

Tooltips

Burn Tooltips for Morellonomicon, More More-ellonomicon, Sunfire Cape, and Sunlight Cape have been updated to more accurately reflect Burn damage per second

Item Changes in Teamfight Tactics

Dragon Claw Magic Resist: 70 ⇒ 75

Dragon Claw max HP regen: 4% ⇒ 5%

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Value: 180/200/220 ⇒ 250/300/350

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Duration: 4 ⇒ 8 sec

Locket of the Iron Solari Allies shielded on each side: 2 ⇒ 1

Ornn (Forge) and Radiant Item reworks in Teamfight Tactics

Dragon Claw (Radiant) Magic Resist: 140 ⇒ 150

Dragon Claw (Radiant) max HP regen: 8% ⇒ 10%

Locket of Iron Solari (Radiant) Shield Value: 200/250/300 ⇒ 275/325/375

Sniper’s Focus Grants +1 range

Sniper’s Focus Damage Bonus Per Hex: 10% ⇒ 8%

Bug Fixes in Teamfight Tactics

Rolling For Days rolls now correctly count towards Frequent Flier and Return on Investment in Teamfight Tactics.

Think Slow: Rolling For Days rolls are no longer consumed by Think Fast.

Summons and Training Dummies can no longer be selected as the strongest unit for Shurima, Demacia, and Lesser Jeweled Lotus.

Removed a small window where Darius could gain mana between casts after resetting.

Removed Cursed Crown and Golden Egg from Double Up game mode in Teamfight Tactics.

Ancient dragons and ancient tooltips: Golden Egg unit description no longer says it will hatch into a Draconic Champion

T-Hex can now gain mana on the first fight after cashing out if her ability is unlocked.

Contagion Augment bonus damage now additively stacks with other sources of bonus damage rather than multiplicatively.

Warlord’s Palace and Targon Prime now work in Hyper Roll.

Fixed a bug where Vel’Koz could occasionally fail to multicast if his first cast killed his target.

Yasuo can no longer use his ability on untargetable units.

Lesser Jeweled Lotus and Jeweled Lotus now always grant the correct amount of Critical Strike Chance.

Bastion combat start VFX will now properly play on the center of champions rather than their feet.

Dug up: Buried Treasure I/II/III will now stack properly instead of disabling the most recently selected one in Teamfight Tactics.

Fixed a bug where Demacia could give an additional radiant item when a stronger unit auto filled an army from bench

Fixed a bug where Jeweled Lotus Augments were not adding their Critical Strike Chance together

The tooltips of Zeke’s Herald, Bramble Vest, Edge of Night, Mortal Reminder, Statikk Shiv, and Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, Redemption, Protector’s Vow, and Hextech Gunblade now match their radiant counterparts

AFK Augment should now always properly allow you to see the shop the round after its effects expire in Teamfight Tactics.

Think Fast will no longer appear on Augment rerolls. For real this time. Pinky promise.

Unloaded I: Loaded Dice can no longer be offered as part of the Targon Prime Blessing

Unloaded II: Loaded Dice can no longer be offered in Hyper Roll armories

Unloaded III: Loaded Dice can no longer be offered in Double Up assist armories.

The sound of music: Fixed a Sona spell fizzle.

Riftwalk tooltip now correctly states that the Augment grants a Kassadin in Teamfight Tactics.

Fixed a bug where the Ionia bonuses would deactivate after summoning a unit during combat

Taliyah will no longer throw rocks at Knocked Up targets when Stunned or under Zephyr

Collateral damage: Fixed a bug where Yasuo’s spell would trigger enemy Taliyahs to cast their spell on him.

Lucky Gloves Augment will now properly give you Sparring Gloves even if you have Component Buffet Augment.

Shoplifting now works correctly even when your bench is full in Teamfight Tactics.

Yasuo will no longer knock up and damage his target if he dies mid cast.

The man of dreams: Dreaming Pool can now grant Ryze if Invoker is your top trait

World walker: Ryze can now appear on carousels

Ryze now appears in the end of game screen

Zeri now gets full value from Robotic Arm in Teamfight Tactics

Fixed Forgefire Poro looking lower quality than intended on Very High settings

Baron Little legends no longer flies through the bottom of the carousel (or edges of the map) with CTRL 2 (Taunt)

Get Rek’t: Rek’Sai will no longer execute enemies through death prevention effects like Edge of Night and Heimerdinger Turret’s Repair-o-matic

Ahri now correctly gains double mana per second while in her Ionia spirit form in Teamfight Tactics.

Deadeye of the storm: Deadeye units with Runaan’s Hurricane now correctly deal Deadeye proc damage

That concludes our foray into Teamfight Tactics patch 13.14 notes.