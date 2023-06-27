Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.13 official notes: Runeterra Reforged, Sejuani buffs, Garen nerfs, and more

Patch 13.13 has been released for Teamfight Tactics and is now live. The developers have made some changes to a few Champions and alterations to some Augments. This patch contains significant reworks to Shurima Trait and Caretaker's Chosen, which were overpowered on the PBE version before their initial release.

This article will cover the major changes implemented with patch 13.13 in Teamfight Tactics. Players interested in a detailed overview may visit the official website.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.13

Changes in patch 13.13 (Image via Riot Games)

Player Damage in Teamfight Tactics

Base Stage 4 Damage: 5 ⇒ 4

Region Portals in Teamfight Tactics

The House Lightshield now grants stats at a slower rate, but the Health bonus has been doubled

Tick Rate for all stats: 1 ⇒ 2 seconds

Health per Tick: 1% ⇒ 2% max Health

Trait changes in Teamfight Tactics

Bastion Armor & MR: 20/60/120/250 ⇒ 20/50/100/240

Challenger Attack Speed: 30/60/90/125% ⇒ 30/60/95/140%

Ionia Bonus Stats: 100/200/300% ⇒ 100/200/325%

Gunner AD Per Stack 7/12/20 ⇒ 6/11/20

Piltover T-Hex Health per Power: 80 ⇒ 65

T-Hex Base Armor and MR: 20 ⇒ 15

T-Hex now gains a heap of bonus stats at 100 power (14 loss streak) rather than 70 (11-12 loss streak)

Buffed the following cashouts: 9-12 Energy: 8g ⇒ 10g, 13-17 Energy: 13g ⇒ 15g, 18-23 Energy: 19g ⇒ 22g, 24-29 Energy: 27g ⇒ 30g, 30-36 Energy: 38g ⇒ 42g, 37-44 Energy: 51g ⇒ 55g, 45-51 Energy: 65g ⇒ 70g

Piltover (Double Up): If both you and your partner lose, gain Charges as you would normally do

Piltover (Double Up): If you lose and your partner wins, gain 50% progress towards gaining Charges. When this happens twice, gain Charges.

Shurima: The Sun Disc no longer replaces the 2nd heal pulse with the Ascension pulse at Shurima (3) and (5). The heal pulse and Ascension now happen together.

Shurima (7): Now also boosts Ascension bonuses by +20%

Shurima (9): Now additionally Ascends a second time after 8 seconds

Shurima (9): Ascension bonuses: +125% ⇒ +25%

Shurima (9): Total Ascension Power: 225% ⇒ 130%+130%=260%

Slayer Health Threshold for Double bonus Damage: 60% ⇒ 75%

Strategist Shield: 200/350/500/700 ⇒ 200/350/500/800

Strategist AP: 20/30/45/60 ⇒ 20/30/50/70

Targon Healing & Shielding Increase: 18/30/50% ⇒ 20/40/70%

Void Rift Herald Void Charge Base Damage: 180 ⇒ 225

Baron Nashor Base Health: 1050 ⇒ 1000

Baron Nashor Voracious Bite Damage: 1000 ⇒ 666

Zaun, Adaptive Implant Overcharge Stat Increase: 100% ⇒ 60%

Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton Armor & MR: 33 ⇒ 30

Zaun, Robotic Arm Chance to Proc: 33% ⇒ 60%

Zaun, Robotic ArmOvercharged True Damage: 40% ⇒ 50%

Zaun, Virulent Bioware Damage Increase: 25% ⇒ 20%

Bastion has a new start-of-combat VFX!

Units: Tier 1

Cho’Gath is now slightly larger

Cho’Gath size growth per stack of Feast (permanent Health) has been slightly increased

Kayle Divine Ascent On Hit Damage: 28/40/60 ⇒ 33/44/66

Orianna Command: Protect Shield Power: 225/250/275 ⇒ 225/250/325

Orianna Command: Protect Damage: 180/270/405 ⇒ 190/285/430

Tristana 4-Star Attacks per Mega Shot: 8 ⇒ 10

Units: Tier 2

Ashe Volley AD Percent: 110% ⇒ 125/125/130%

Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20% ⇒ 20/20/25%

Jinx shots from her Fishbones! are now considered attacks for items like Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Titan’s Resolve, etc.

Kled Skaaaaaaarl! Self Shield: 40% ⇒ 30% max HP

Sett Ionia Bonus: 180 HP ⇒ 200 HP

Taliyah Base Seismic Shove Damage: 160/240/375 ⇒ 150/225/350

Taliyah Seismic Shove Boulder Damage: 125/190/300 ⇒ 125/190/290

Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 210/315/485/485 ⇒ 200/300/465/465

Units: Tier 3

Akshan shots from Comeuppance are now considered attacks for items like Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Titan’s Resolve, etc.

Ekko Phase Dive Heal Percent: 30% ⇒ 20%

Garen Judgement Base attacks per spin 2 ⇒ 1.8

Garen Judgement Attack speed per spin 0.5 ⇒ 0.55

Garen Judgement Spin AD Ratio 70/75/80 ⇒ 70/72/75

Sona Crescendo Damage: 115/175/285 ⇒ 105/155/255

Sona Crescendo Attack Speed Granted: 25/30/40% ⇒ 30/35/40%

Taric max Mana buff: 40/100 ⇒ 40/90

Units: Tier 4

Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 10/10/40% ⇒ 8/8/40%

Azir is now slightly smaller

Gwen HP: 900 ⇒ 1000

Gwen Snip! Snip! Damage: 95/140/400 ⇒ 100/150/500

Kai’Sa Fixed a bug where Kai’Sa could gain mana during her spellcast.

Kai’Sa max Mana buff: 50/120 ⇒ 40/110

Nasus is now slightly larger

Sejuani Passive True Damage: 1.5/1.5/5% ⇒ 1.5/1.5/10%

Sejuani Fury of the North Damage: 150/225/1000 ⇒ 160/240/1200

Shen Ki Barrier Damage: 225/355/1600 ⇒ 240/360/2000

Shen Ki Barrier Ally Shield Damage: 250/350/1500 ⇒ 275/350/1800

Urgot Mana nerf: 0/70 ⇒ 0/100

Zeri Surge Overcharge AD ratio: 65/65/100% ⇒ 50/50/100%

Zeri Surge Overcharge Kills no longer reset the duration of Surge

Zeri Surge Overcharge duration: 5 ⇒ 6 seconds

Units: Tier 5

Aatrox HP: 1000 ⇒ 1100

Bel’Veth HP: 1000 ⇒ 1100

Bel’Veth max Mana buff: 0/70 ⇒ 0/55

Heimerdinger’s Technogenius (Apex Turret) Self-Repair upgrade duration 7/5/2 ⇒ 9/7/5

Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) max Mana buff: 40/110 ⇒ 30/100

Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) targets his current target ⇒ targets largest clump

Ryze Realm Warp (Shadow Isles) REWORK: Now marks the strongest 1/1/10 ally's soul(s) to be reclaimed by the Shadow Isles. After they die, they return to the battlefield with 40/60/100% of their maximum Health. If all living allies are already marked, Ryze instead resurrects a deceased ally. Ryze cannot resurrect himself.

Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Targon) 1.5/2/15s stun removed and replaced with a brief (0.25s) knockup.

Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Bandle City) Mana: 40/90 ⇒ 50/75

Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Bandle City) NEW: If there are no units left on your bench, Ryze summons a random high-cost unit from the shop.

Legend Augments changes in Teamfight Tactics

Buried Treasure I/II/III: All Tiers grant 1 gold with each item.

Buried Treasure I/II/III: Now starts granting items the round the augment is selected.

Teaming Up I/II/III: Replaced with Seeing Double I/II/III

Seeing Double I: Gain a random item made from 2 of the same component and 5 gold.

Seeing Double II: Gain a random item made from 2 of the same component and 8 gold.

Seeing Double III: Gain 2 random items made from 2 of the same component and 3 gold.

Balanced Budget I Gold per turn: 4 ⇒ 5

Balanced Budget II Gold Per Turn: 6 ⇒ 8

Balanced Budget III Gold Per Turn: 10 ⇒ 12

Battle Ready I Damage & Damage Reduction: 4% ⇒ 3%

Battle Ready II Damage & Damage Reduction: 7% ⇒ 6%

Battle Ready III Damage & Damage Reduction: 10% ⇒ 8%

Final Ascension Base Damage: 18% ⇒ 15%

Giant Grab Bag Gold: 18 ⇒ 15

Knowledge Download I XP: 12 ⇒ 16

Knowledge Download II XP: 22 ⇒ 24

Knowledge Download III XP: 36 ⇒ 40

It Pays to Learn II XP & Gold: 14 ⇒ 18

It Pays to Learn III XP & Gold: 20 ⇒ 24

Medium Forge Gold: 12 ⇒ 10

Money!: Gold 9 ⇒ 12

Money Money! Gold: 16 ⇒ 20

Money Money Money! Gold: 22 ⇒ 30

Partial Ascension Damage Increase: 33% ⇒ 30%

Rolling For Days I Free Rerolls: 10 ⇒ 14

Rolling For Days II Free Rerolls: 18 ⇒ 21

Rolling For Days III Free Rerolls: 25 ⇒ 35

Small Forge Gold: 8 ⇒ 6

Tiny Power I AP/AD/AS: 5 ⇒ 8

Tiny Power II AD/AP/AS: 8 ⇒ 11

Tiny Power III AD/AP/AS: 11 ⇒ 18

Training Reward I Gold: 5 ⇒ 7

Training Reward II Gold: 13 ⇒ 15

Training Reward III Gold: 18 ⇒ 24

Well Earned Comforts II HP Per Item: 90 ⇒ 111

Well Earned Comforts III AS per Item: 10% ⇒ 8%

Augment changes in Teamfight Tactics

All Natural I HP: 75 ⇒ 120

All Natural text updated to specify it only works on champions (behavior unchanged)

Army Building Turns before 2nd Duplicator: 8 ⇒ 7

Bronze Ticket Rolls per free roll: 5 ⇒ 4

Built Different and Double Trouble are now mutually exclusive.

Component Buffet: Now also grants a random component.

Gifts from Above has been renamed to Spectral Supplies

Jeweled Lotus I Crit Chance: 25% ⇒ 50%

Latent Forge Rounds until Ornn Anvil: 7 ⇒ 8

On a Roll: Limited to 2 free rolls per round.

Red Buff Burn Duration: 8 sec ⇒ 5 sec

Spoils of War I Drop Chance: 20% ⇒ 25%

Unburdened I Attack Speed: 35% ⇒ 30%

Unified Resistance I Armor & MR: 25 ⇒ 20

A Cut Above Chance to Drop Gold: 50% ⇒ 40%

Adrenaline Rush Max Damage: 30% ⇒ 25%

Ancient Archives I Gold: 2 ⇒ 3

Built Different II AS: 35/45/55/65 ⇒ 30/35/40/50%

Caretaker’s Favor: Gain a component anvil when you reach level 5, 6, 7, and 8.

Combat Caster Shield Value: 100/130/160/190 ⇒ 90/115/145/170

Dueling Gunners (Gunner): Base AS: 15% ⇒ 10%

Dueling Gunners (Gunner) AS per stack: 3% ⇒ 2%

Early Education Starting AP: 10 ⇒ 15

Frequent Flier Rerolls: 14 ⇒ 10

Gifts from the Fallen Stats Given: 5 ⇒ 4

Glacial Breeze (Freljord) HP Shield: 20% ⇒ 15%

Idealism Bonus Damage: 18% ⇒ 13%

Infusion Mana per 5 sec: 15 ⇒ 20

Jeweled Lotus II Crit chance: 10% ⇒ 15%

Long Distance Pals Stat Share: 35% ⇒ 30%

Loving Invocation (Invoker) AP per cast: 3 ⇒ 2.5

Martyr HP Heal: 12% ⇒ 10%

Medium-End Shopping: Now grants 3 gold.

Morning Light (Bastion) Heal: 60% ⇒ 40%

Overcharged Mana (Sorcerer) Starting Bonus Mana: 20 ⇒ 10

Overcharged Mana (Sorcerer) Takedown Bonus Mana: 30 ⇒ 20

Pandora’s Items II: Grants 2 Item Components ⇒ Grants 1 completed item

Ravenous Hunter AP & AD per stack: 3 ⇒ 6

Ravenous Hunter Max Stacks: 25 ⇒ 50

Return on Investment Rerolls to activate: 25 ⇒ 22

Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 15%

Scrappy Inventions: Now converts a maximum of 4 components to temporary items.

Scoped Weapons Attack Speed: 12% ⇒ 15%

Shimmer Inventors AS per 10 gold: 5% ⇒ 8%

Shimmer Inventors Max AS: 50% ⇒ 40%

Shoplifting: After the first shop refresh ⇒ start of each turn.

Stable Evolution (Void) Bonus HP per star level: 100 ⇒ 80

Stable Evolution (Void) Bonus AD/AP per star level: 10 ⇒ 8

Stars are Born: Additionally grants 3 gold.

Stellacorn’s Blessing Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 45%

Spoils of War II Drop chance 33% ⇒ 35%

The Boss Attack Speed & AP Per Sit Up: 20 ⇒ 30

Tons of Stats HP & Stats: 66 & 6 ⇒ 55 & 5

Total Domination (Noxus) Base Execute: 6% ⇒ 8%

Total Domination (Noxus) Execute per stack: 2% ⇒ 1%

Two Healthy HP Per Unit: 125 ⇒ 111

Trade Sector: Grants 2 gold.

Unified Resistance II Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 30

Winds of War (Galio Carry) text updated to specify that it deals damage based on his maximum health, not his target’s.

Ancient Archives II Gold: 3 ⇒ 5

Birthday Presents: Additionally grants 1 gold when you level up

Built Different III Attack Speed: 40/50/65/75% ⇒ 35/40/45/55%

(Reworked) Caretaker’s Chosen: As you level, gain more powerful items. At level 4 - gain a Component Anvil, at level 6 - gain a Completed Item Anvil, at level 8 - open a radiant item armory.

(NEW) Endless Hordes: Gain +3 maximum team size, but your units can only hold 1 item, and their total health is reduced by 40%. Gain 2 gold.

Final Reserves Gold: 25 ⇒ 40

Hedge Fund Gold: 18 ⇒ 22

Hedge Fund+ Gold: 27 ⇒ 32

Hedge Fund++ Gold: 40 ⇒ 44

Lesser Jeweled Lotus now has a new indicator VFX.

Lesser Jeweled Lotus indicator now shows up during the planning phase in Teamfight Tactics.

Living Forge: Gives Ornn Item Anvil instead of a random Ornn Artifact.

Lucky Gloves: Reduced some of the less desirable combinations from Lucky Gloves rolls.

March of Progress Starting XP: 10 ⇒ 3

Spoils of War III Drop Chance: 40% ⇒ 45%

Spoils of War III: Major loot drops occur slightly faster.

Starter Kit: No longer grants a component.

Wandering Trainer Gold: 1 ⇒ 4

What the Forge HP Per Artifact: 100 ⇒ 160

Item changes in Teamfight Tactics

Bramble Vest Damage Cooldown: 2.5 sec ⇒ 2 sec

Chalice of Power Starting Mana: 30 ⇒ 45

Chalice of Power MR: 20 ⇒ 45

Chalice of Power AP: 25 ⇒ 20

Guinsoo’s Rageblade Base AS: 10% ⇒ 18%

Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per Auto: 5% ⇒ 4%

Ionic Spark Mana Ratio Shock: 185% ⇒ 160%

Jeweled Gauntlet AP: 25 ⇒ 30

Last Whisper Armor Shred Duration: 5 sec ⇒ 3 sec

Protector’s Vow Armor & MR Granted: 35 ⇒ 25

Spear of Shojin Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 30

Spear of Shojin AP: 15 ⇒ 25

Zeke’s Herald AD to wearer: 10% ⇒ 25%

Zeke’s Herald AS: 20% ⇒ 15%

Ornn (Forge) and Radiant Item reworks in Teamfight Tactics

Anima Visage HP: 250 ⇒ 500

Deathfire Grasp Debuff Duration: 6 sec ⇒ 8 sec

Eternal Winter Attack Slow: 30% ⇒ 20%

Eternal Winter Health: 150 ⇒ 500

Infinity Force HP: 25 ⇒ 250

Sniper’s Focus Attack Speed: 40% ⇒ 15%

Sniper’s Focus Bugfix: No longer a unique item.

Bramble Vest (Radiant) Damage Cooldown: 1.5 sec ⇒ 2 sec

Chalice of Power (Radiant) Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 45

Chalice of Power (Radiant) MR: 20 ⇒ 45

Edge of Night (Radiant) AS on Proc: 40% ⇒ 50%

Gargoyle Stoneplate (Radiant) Base Armor & MR: 20 ⇒ 30

Guardbreaker (Radiant) Bonus Damage: 70% ⇒ 50%

Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Radiant) Base AS: 25% ⇒ 30%

Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Radiant) AS per Auto: 10% ⇒ 8%

Jeweled Gauntlet (Radiant) AP: 50 ⇒ 55

Locket of the Iron Solari (Radiant) Shield Value: 350/400/450 ⇒ 400/450/500

Quicksilver (Radiant) AS: 70% ⇒ 50%

Runaan's Hurricane (Radiant) AD: 20% ⇒ 30%

Shroud of Stillness (Radiant) HP: 250 ⇒ 400

Shroud of Stillness (Radiant) Team Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 25

Spear of Shojin (Radiant) Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 30

Spear of Shojin (Radiant) AD: 10% ⇒ 25%

Titan’s Resolve (Radiant) AS: 30% ⇒ 20%

Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) Base HP: 150 ⇒ 350

Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) Base AD: 10% ⇒ 35%

Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) AS: 50% ⇒ 35%

Zephyr (Radiant) HP: 150 ⇒ 300

Tooltips in Teamfight Tactics

Aatrox tooltip now more clearly explains his conversion of bonus Attack Speed to bonus Attack Damage while transformed

Physical spells with base damage now display that their damage scales off Ability Power as well in the upper tooltip. This impacts the following tooltips: Akshan, Bel’Veth, Darius, Jhin, Jinx, Urgot, Yasuo, Zed

Bug fixes in Teamfight Tactics

Neural pruning: Early Education stacks no longer reset when you star up a unit

Atrophy: Endurance Training stacks no longer reset when you star up a unit

Think slower: Think Fast can no longer appear on an augment reroll.

Shimmerscale items now correctly track total gold generated when units are starred up.

Anima Visage no longer heals during Planning Phase during the first turn it’s equipped

Closing the box: Fixed a rare bug where you could be offered multiple Pandora’s Items augments.

Fixed a bug where Salvage Bin could delete completed items rerolled by Pandora’s Items.

Wounded tooltips: Cassiopeia, Katarina, and Teemo now display the correct amount of Healing Reduction in their tooltips.

Fixed a bug where Kled could execute targets outside the original threshold if the initial target died before completion.

Baron’s bonus Health modifier in Stage 5 is now the intended 100% instead of 95%

Fixed Pumping up I/II so output matches the tooltip

Rooted in place: Fixed a bug with God Willow’s Grove that could cause units to become permanently unsellable and uncombinable

Fixed an error in Final Grab Bag II’s tooltip

Fixed a bug where Demacia couldn’t roll any item if a regular version were already equipped.

Double Up - Piltover no longer grants Charges if you win on your partner’s board

Broken royal lineage: Pandora’s Box will no longer reroll Crown of Demacia

Fixed text mistake on Poppy’s ability

Fixed a bug where a unit in the God Willow’s Grove when the player died would make that unit unmovable and uncombinable for anyone else.

Outrageous: Fixed a bug where Two Tarics casting at the same time negates all damage

Scrapped: Selling a Zaun-modded unit no longer deletes items if your item bench is almost full.

Augment rerolls now work in Hyper Roll.

Shimmerscale items now work in Hyper Roll

Empire of friendship: Shurima's Sun Disc in Double Up will now travel with you to your partner's board during reinforcement. With the Shurima's Legacy augment, the Sun Disc will help attack your partner's enemy

Fixed a bug where 9-12 energy T-Hex would drop one less 3 cost than intended, and 13-17 energy would drop one more 3 cost than intended.

Idealism now works with Radiant Hand of Justice

Fixed a bug that caused your game to crash when inspecting Zeri with the chem mod

Fixed bug where Legend Augment value did not match in Teamfight Tactics

Fixed bug with floating text from T-Hex and Taric spells

Fixed bug with Ornn Legend on the menu showing incorrect information

Fixed a bug where Viego’s spell would prevent enemy units from moving or attacking.

Wise judgment: Shurima now correctly determines the strongest Shurimans

It’s only a shadow: Fixed a bug where Shadow Isles Emblem was being deleted by Salvage Bin

Jurassic Laboratory: Fixed a bug where Wandering Trainer Augment could cause multiple T-Hexes to spawn.

Fixed a bug where Ionians were losing their stats when units were summoned during combat.

URF NOISES: Fixed bug to ensure the Urf Legend makes his correct SFX

Fixed a bug with the Samurai Duel arena where an interaction was covered/blocked by mobile UI elements.

Gotta go faster: Fixed a bug where Gotta Go Fast was not giving the correct amount of extra mana

Dinosaurs aren’t afraid of ghosts: T-Hex now properly casts his ability on ghost armies

Long Distance Pals calculation no longer depends on the unit size (which could cause unexpected behavior).

Cutting Corners now displays the correct XP value at all times.

Vladimir Legend now works correctly in Double Up

4-Star Yordles now gain the correct amount of bonus HP from items and augments.

Shadows Isles now always grants a shield during combat

This concludes our foray into the latest Teamfight Tactics patch 13.13.

