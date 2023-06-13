Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.12 official notes: XP system changes, Augment balancing, Region Portals, and more

Riot Games has revealed patch notes for the 13.12 update of Teamfight Tactics, mainly focusing on the gameplay changes instead of the usual Champion balances. Region Portals have been introduced, allowing the players to choose from a set and making the game dynamic by altering the rules and mechanics of each match.

Certain Augments were reported to be overshadowing others, making the game unfair. Thus, they have been adjusted.

This article will provide insight into the changes in patch 13.12 in Teamfight Tactics. Players interested in a detailed overview may visit Riot's official website.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.12

Region Portals

Vote for one of three Region Portals that alter the game's rules

There are 30 Region Portals in total, but some may appear more frequently than others

Voting for a Region Portal does not decide the winner. Instead, all votes are weighted equally, and a Portal will be selected from amongst them randomly, with the votes influencing the probability for each Portal.

Legend Changes

Pick from amongst 15 unique Legends, each representing a different playstyle, before the game starts (similar to how you would swap out your Tactician).

Legends will influence the leftmost of your three Augment offerings.

The first (Stage 2-1) Legend Augment will be of equal power to Augments of the same tier (Silver, Gold, Prismatic), and the second and third (Stage 3-2 and 4-2) Augment offerings will be slightly weaker than Augments of their same tier.

Each Augment can be rerolled individually!

Gameplay Changes

XP Changes

Level 6: 20 ⇒ 24 XP

Level 7: 36 ⇒ 40 XP

Level 8: 56 ⇒ 60 XP

Level 9: 80 ⇒ 84 XP

Player Damage Changes

Base Stage 4 Damage: 4 ⇒ 5

Overtime Changes

Units now gain movement speed in overtime.

Units gain 1.5x Attack Damage in overtime.

3-Star Four Costs

3-Star Four Costs now all achieve 500 Health

Augment Adjustments

Ancient Archives I Gold 4 ⇒ 2

Built Different II Health: 190-355 ⇒ 175-340

Built Different II AS: 40-70 ⇒ 35-65

Jeweled Lotus Critical strike chance: 15% ⇒ 10%

Rich Get Richer initial Gold: 12 ⇒ 11

Rich get Richer + initial Gold: 20 ⇒ 18

Ancient Archives II Gold 8 ⇒ 3

Built Different III Health: 250-600 ⇒ 240-570

Built Different III AS: 45-80 ⇒ 40-75

Cruel Pact Health to buy XP 6 ⇒ 5

Cruel Pact Heal per round 3 ⇒ 2

Level Up! Initial XP: 11 ⇒ 4

March of Progress Grants XP immediately: 4 ⇒ 8

Item Changes

Guardbreaker Damage amp: 30 ⇒ 25

Spear of Shojin: every 3rd attack restores 20 additional Mana ⇒ Attacks restore five additional Mana

Elder Dragon now grants an Item Anvil instead of a random item

Radiant Spear of Shojin: Every 3rd attack restores 40 additional Mana ⇒ Attacks restore eight additional Mana

Ornn, Eternal Winter now slows by 30% instead of 20%.

Ornn, Obsidian Cleaver now applies Sunder & Shred before damage is used (matches Last Whisper)

Ornn, Rocket-Propelled Fist has been removed.

Shimmerscale items now display how much gold they've generated

Shimmerscale, Determined Investor Gold Granted at Cashout: 15 ⇒ 10

Shimmerscale, Diamond Hands HP: 200 ⇒ 400

Shimmerscale, Diamond Hands AP: 20 ⇒ 30

Shimmerscale, Diamond Hands Gold Per Proc: 1 ⇒ 2

Shimmerscale, Diamond Hands Immunity Time: 1 ⇒ 1.5 sec

Shimmerscale, Diamond Hands HP Thresholds for immunity: 66/33% ⇒ 50%

Shimmerscale, Draven's Axe Base AD: 5% ⇒ 10%

Shimmerscale, Draven's Axe Base AS: 5% ⇒ 10%

Shimmerscale, Draven's Axe Gold per cashout: 5g ⇒ 10g

Shimmerscale, Draven's Axe Component cashout: 1 ⇒ 0

Shimmerscale, Draven's Axe Gold Limit: 80 ⇒ 60

Shimmerscale, Gambler's Blade Base AS: 10% ⇒ 20%

Shimmerscale, Gambler's Blade Base AP: 10 ⇒ 20

Shimmerscale, Gambler's Blade Gold Limit: 80 ⇒ 60

Shimmerscale, Goldmancer's Staff Gold Limit: 80 ⇒ 60

Shimmerscale, Heart of Gold HP 750 ⇒ 500

Shimmerscale, Heart of Gold Gold Limit: 80 ⇒ 60

Shimmerscale, Mogul's Mail HP 500 ⇒ 350

Shimmerscale items have had their Hyper Roll versions adjusted to match base stats. They still use their old 15 gold cap values from Dragonlands

New Introductions

Ornn, Blacksmith's Gloves: Each round, equip two random temporary Ornn Artifacts.

Ornn, Hullcrusher: Grants 30 Armor, 30 Magic Resist, 30% Attack Speed

Ornn, Hullcrusher at combat start: If no adjacent allies exist, gain an additional 600 Health.

Ornn, Deathfire Grasp: Grants 50 Ability Power, 30 Mana

Ornn, Deathfire Grasp at combat Start: Fire a blast of energy at the current target, marking them and dealing 20% of their maximum Health as magic damage. For the next 6 seconds, the holder deals 50% increased damage to the marked enemy and 25% to other enemies.

Ornn, Sniper's Focus: Grants 15% Attack Damage, 15 Ability Power, 40% Attack Speed

Ornn, Sniper's Focus: Attacks and Abilities deal 10% increased damage for each hex between the holder and their target.

Ornn, Trickster's Glass: Grants 15 Armor, 15 Magic Resist, 15% Attack Speed, 15% Critical Strike Chance

Ornn, Trickster's Glass: Summon a clone with 70% maximum Health and 20% increased maximum Mana. You cannot equip items to the clone.

