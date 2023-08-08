League of Legends LoLdle answers 398: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 398th iteration are now available. This particular title presents a unique challenge that requires you to crack the code of five separate enigmas related to champions in the wildly popular online game League of Legends.

Successfully completing this task entails correctly identifying the appropriate appellation, phrase, emoticon, ability, and splash art associated with these LoL characters. This game has garnered significant attention from individuals eager to demonstrate their extensive knowledge of all things League of Legends.

Presented below are the answers to the 398th installment of LoLdle's puzzling questions.

Aphelios, Vayne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 398th edition (August 9, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 9's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Aphelios

Aphelios Quote: Vayne

Vayne Ability: Kindred, Bonus : Q

Kindred, : Q Emoji: LeBlanc

LeBlanc Splash Art: Vel’Koz, Bonus: Infernal Vel’Koz

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Aphelios, and guessing his name can be pretty straightforward due to his recent popularity in League of Legends. Today's quote mentions "Silver of the Moon," which resonates with Vayne.

Following that, the ability puzzle image contains three arrows, which is a massive hint to recognize Kindred's "Dance of Arrows." Identifying LeBlanc's name can be fairly easy, as she's currently one of the strongest mages in the game.

Last but not least, Vel’Koz's Infernal Splash Art is possibly the hardest of today's LoLdle answers.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 398, August 8: Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn

Graves, Fiora, Sion, Gwen, Quinn LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,

Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora, LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian LoLdle 382, July 24: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn LoLdle 381, July 23: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, LoLdle 380, July 22: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas