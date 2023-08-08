League of Legends LoLdle answers 398: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 398th iteration are now available. This particular title presents a unique challenge that requires you to crack the code of five separate enigmas related to champions in the wildly popular online game League of Legends.
Successfully completing this task entails correctly identifying the appropriate appellation, phrase, emoticon, ability, and splash art associated with these LoL characters. This game has garnered significant attention from individuals eager to demonstrate their extensive knowledge of all things League of Legends.
Presented below are the answers to the 398th installment of LoLdle's puzzling questions.
Aphelios, Vayne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 398th edition (August 9, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 9's puzzles are given below:
- Classic: Aphelios
- Quote: Vayne
- Ability: Kindred, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: LeBlanc
- Splash Art: Vel’Koz, Bonus: Infernal Vel’Koz
The first of today's LoLdle answers is Aphelios, and guessing his name can be pretty straightforward due to his recent popularity in League of Legends. Today's quote mentions "Silver of the Moon," which resonates with Vayne.
Following that, the ability puzzle image contains three arrows, which is a massive hint to recognize Kindred's "Dance of Arrows." Identifying LeBlanc's name can be fairly easy, as she's currently one of the strongest mages in the game.
Last but not least, Vel’Koz's Infernal Splash Art is possibly the hardest of today's LoLdle answers.
