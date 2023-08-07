League of Legends LoLdle answers 397: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 397th edition are now available. In this title, you can show off your expertise by deciphering five enigmatic riddles centered around champions from the iconic MOBA, League of Legends. This intellectual adventure has attracted a community of passionate enthusiasts who are eager to put their knowledge to the test in the radiant world of League of Legends.
Presented below are the solutions to the 397th installment of LoLdle's puzzling questions.
Graves, Fiora, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 397th edition (August 8, 2023)
- Classic: Graves
- Quote: Fiora
- Ability: Sion, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Gwen
- Splash Art: Quinn, Bonus: Star Guardian Quinn
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne
- LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,
- LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki
- LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego
- LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn
- LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
- LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux
- LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick
- LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke
- LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern
- LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy
- LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia
- LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton
- LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian
- LoLdle 382, July 24: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn
- LoLdle 381, July 23: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,
- LoLdle 380, July 22: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas
The first of today's LoLdle answers is Graves, and guessing his name can be quite easy due to his popularity among pro and casual players in League of Legends. Today's quote mentions "artist with a sword," which deeply resonates with Fiora's characteristics.
Subsequently, the emoji puzzle contains the face of Sion, which should make it easier to identify his E ability. Following that, recognizing Gwen should be simple due to her high pick rate in the current patch.
Last but not least, the Star Guardian skin is quite popular in the game, and it is expected to be somewhat easy to guess Quinn's name.