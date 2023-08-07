League of Legends LoLdle answers 397: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 397th edition are now available. In this title, you can show off your expertise by deciphering five enigmatic riddles centered around champions from the iconic MOBA, League of Legends. This intellectual adventure has attracted a community of passionate enthusiasts who are eager to put their knowledge to the test in the radiant world of League of Legends.

Presented below are the solutions to the 397th installment of LoLdle's puzzling questions.

Graves, Fiora, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 397th edition (August 8, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 8's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Graves

Graves Quote: Fiora

Fiora Ability: Sion, Bonus : E

Sion, : E Emoji: Gwen

Gwen Splash Art: Quinn, Bonus: Star Guardian Quinn

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 396, August 7: Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne

Galio, Skarner, Lulu, Morgana, Vayne LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,

Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora, LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian LoLdle 382, July 24: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn LoLdle 381, July 23: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, LoLdle 380, July 22: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Graves, and guessing his name can be quite easy due to his popularity among pro and casual players in League of Legends. Today's quote mentions "artist with a sword," which deeply resonates with Fiora's characteristics.

Subsequently, the emoji puzzle contains the face of Sion, which should make it easier to identify his E ability. Following that, recognizing Gwen should be simple due to her high pick rate in the current patch.

Last but not least, the Star Guardian skin is quite popular in the game, and it is expected to be somewhat easy to guess Quinn's name.