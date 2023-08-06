League of Legends LoLdle answers 396: Monday, August 7, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 396th edition are now available. A challenge for those brave enough, in this title, you must solve five cryptic puzzles related to League of Legends champions. This intellectual conquest has become the playground for avid enthusiasts who yearn to test their knowledge within the glowing realm of League of Legends.

Galio, Skarner, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 396th edition (August 7, 2023)

Classic: Galio

Galio Quote: Skarner

Skarner Ability: Lulu, Bonus : R

Lulu, : R Emoji: Morgana

Morgana Splash Art: Vayne, Bonus: Arclight Vayne

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,

Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora, LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian LoLdle 382, July 24: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn LoLdle 381, July 23: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, LoLdle 380, July 22: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas LoLdle 379, July 21: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma LoLdle 378, July 20: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Galio, and guessing his name can be quite straightforward due to big hints such as his Demacia region and release year of 2010. Subsequently, this edition's quote mentions "sting," which is related to Skarner.

Today's ability image features two magical bolts and is a big hint pointing at Lulu's Q ability. Guessing Morgana's name can be quite difficult, as she has a low pick rate in the current League of Legends patch.

The last of today's LoLdle answers is Arclight Vayne, which can be pretty hard to get.