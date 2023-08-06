League of Legends LoLdle answers 396: Monday, August 7, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 396th edition are now available. A challenge for those brave enough, in this title, you must solve five cryptic puzzles related to League of Legends champions. This intellectual conquest has become the playground for avid enthusiasts who yearn to test their knowledge within the glowing realm of League of Legends.
The answers to LoLdle's 396th edition are provided below.
Galio, Skarner, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 396th edition (August 7, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 7's puzzles are given below:
- Classic: Galio
- Quote: Skarner
- Ability: Lulu, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Morgana
- Splash Art: Vayne, Bonus: Arclight Vayne
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 395, August 6: Xin Zhao, Fizz, Lillia, Teemo, Fiora,
- LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki
- LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego
- LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn
- LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
- LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux
- LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick
- LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke
- LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern
- LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy
- LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia
- LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton
- LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian
- LoLdle 382, July 24: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn
- LoLdle 381, July 23: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,
- LoLdle 380, July 22: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas
- LoLdle 379, July 21: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma
- LoLdle 378, July 20: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus
The first of today's LoLdle answers is Galio, and guessing his name can be quite straightforward due to big hints such as his Demacia region and release year of 2010. Subsequently, this edition's quote mentions "sting," which is related to Skarner.
Today's ability image features two magical bolts and is a big hint pointing at Lulu's Q ability. Guessing Morgana's name can be quite difficult, as she has a low pick rate in the current League of Legends patch.
The last of today's LoLdle answers is Arclight Vayne, which can be pretty hard to get.