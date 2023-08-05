League of Legends LoLdle answers 395: Sunday, August 6, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 395th edition are now available. For those who don't know, this title challenges you to solve five puzzles involving League of Legends champions. You have to figure out the correct name, quote, emoji, ability, and splash art of LoL characters. This game is becoming quite popular among players who want to put their League of Legends knowledge to the test.
The answers to LoLdle's 395th edition are provided below.
Xin Zhao, Fizz, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 395th edition (August 6, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 6's puzzles are given below:
- Classic: Xin Zhao
- Quote: Fizz
- Ability: Lillia, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Teemo
- Splash Art: Fiora, Bonus: Pulsefire Fiora
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki
- LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego
- LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn
- LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
- LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux
- LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick
- LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke
- LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern
- LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy
- LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia
- LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton
- LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian
- LoLdle 382, July 24: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn
- LoLdle 381, July 23: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,
- LoLdle 380, July 22: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas
- LoLdle 379, July 21: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma
- LoLdle 378, July 20: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus
The first of today's LoLdle answers is Xin Zhao. Guessing his name can be quite difficult due to his low pick rate in League of Legends' current meta. Subsequently, the quote puzzle mentions "something’s fishy," which can be a big hint suggesting Fizz's name.
Lillia is a popular jungle champion in the current meta, and fans should easily recognize her Q ability. However, Teemo can be a hard one to get, as he's not quite popular in ranked or professional matches right now.
Last but not least, identifying Fiora's Pulsefire skin will be hard.