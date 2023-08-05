League of Legends LoLdle answers 395: Sunday, August 6, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 395th edition are now available. For those who don't know, this title challenges you to solve five puzzles involving League of Legends champions. You have to figure out the correct name, quote, emoji, ability, and splash art of LoL characters. This game is becoming quite popular among players who want to put their League of Legends knowledge to the test.

Xin Zhao, Fizz, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 395th edition (August 6, 2023)

Classic: Xin Zhao

Xin Zhao Quote: Fizz

Fizz Ability: Lillia, Bonus : Q

Lillia, : Q Emoji: Teemo

Teemo Splash Art: Fiora, Bonus: Pulsefire Fiora

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 394, August 5: Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian LoLdle 382, July 24: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn LoLdle 381, July 23: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, LoLdle 380, July 22: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas LoLdle 379, July 21: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma LoLdle 378, July 20: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Xin Zhao. Guessing his name can be quite difficult due to his low pick rate in League of Legends' current meta. Subsequently, the quote puzzle mentions "something’s fishy," which can be a big hint suggesting Fizz's name.

Lillia is a popular jungle champion in the current meta, and fans should easily recognize her Q ability. However, Teemo can be a hard one to get, as he's not quite popular in ranked or professional matches right now.

Last but not least, identifying Fiora's Pulsefire skin will be hard.