League of Legends LoLdle answers 394: Saturday, August 5, 2023

The LoLdle answers for the 394th edition are now available. If you're unfamiliar, this guessing game features five different queries about champions in League of Legends. A random name, quote, emoji, ability, and splash art must all be correctly deduced and entered. The game is rapidly gaining popularity as it allows players to test their knowledge of LoL.
This article will provide answers for the LoLdle puzzles released on August 5, 2023.
Twisted Fate, Aphelios, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 394th edition (August 5, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to the August 5 puzzles are given below:
- Classic: Twisted Fate
- Quote: Aphelios
- Ability: Vladimir, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Karma
- Splash Art: Corki, Bonus: Urfrider Corki
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are some of the previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego
- LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn
- LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
- LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux
- LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick
- LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke
- LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern
- LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy
- LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia
- LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton
- LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian
- LoLdle 382, July 24: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn
- LoLdle 381, July 23: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,
- LoLdle 380, July 22: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas
- LoLdle 379, July 21: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma
- LoLdle 378, July 20: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus
The first of today's answers is Twisted Fate, and guessing his name can be straightforward after noticing hints such as his Bilgewater region and release year of 2009. Subsequently, today's quote mentions, "I am your sister. I am listening." This massively alludes to Aphelios, as he's always fighting alongside his sister.
Vladimir's passive ability image features himself. Therefore, players are expected to guess his name in a few tries. However, it can be a daunting task to decipher Karma, as the emoji clues are quite puzzling.
Last but not least, recognizing Corki's Urfrider splash art is the hardest of today's LoLdle answers, as the image doesn't offer any significant hints.