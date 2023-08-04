League of Legends LoLdle answers 394: Saturday, August 5, 2023

The LoLdle answers for the 394th edition are now available. If you're unfamiliar, this guessing game features five different queries about champions in League of Legends. A random name, quote, emoji, ability, and splash art must all be correctly deduced and entered. The game is rapidly gaining popularity as it allows players to test their knowledge of LoL.

This article will provide answers for the LoLdle puzzles released on August 5, 2023.

Twisted Fate, Aphelios, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 394th edition (August 5, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to the August 5 puzzles are given below:

Classic: Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate Quote: Aphelios

Aphelios Ability: Vladimir, Bonus : Passive

Vladimir, : Passive Emoji: Karma

Karma Splash Art: Corki, Bonus: Urfrider Corki

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some of the previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 393, August 4: Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego

Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego LoLdle 392, August 3: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn LoLdle 391, August 2: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko LoLdle 390, August 1: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux LoLdle 389, July 31: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick LoLdle 388, July 30: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke LoLdle 387, July 29: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern LoLdle 386, July 28: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy LoLdle 385, July 27: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia LoLdle 384, July 26: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton LoLdle 383, July 25: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian LoLdle 382, July 24: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn LoLdle 381, July 23: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, LoLdle 380, July 22: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas LoLdle 379, July 21: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma LoLdle 378, July 20: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

The first of today's answers is Twisted Fate, and guessing his name can be straightforward after noticing hints such as his Bilgewater region and release year of 2009. Subsequently, today's quote mentions, "I am your sister. I am listening." This massively alludes to Aphelios, as he's always fighting alongside his sister.

Vladimir's passive ability image features himself. Therefore, players are expected to guess his name in a few tries. However, it can be a daunting task to decipher Karma, as the emoji clues are quite puzzling.

Last but not least, recognizing Corki's Urfrider splash art is the hardest of today's LoLdle answers, as the image doesn't offer any significant hints.