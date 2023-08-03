League of Legends LoLdle answers 393: Friday, August 4, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 393rd edition are now available. If you want to have your LoL knowledge challenged by some mind-bending puzzles, this title is for you. It presents five questions every day — all of which are related to popular champions' quotes and abilities — promising a thrilling ride. To develop and maintain a streak, you have to solve all this title's puzzles every day.

In this article, you will find the LoLdle answers for August 4.

Braum, Galio, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 393rd edition (August 4, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 4's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Braum

Braum Quote: Galio

Galio Ability: Zed, Bonus : R

Zed, : R Emoji: Samira

Samira Splash Art: Viego, Bonus: Dissonance of Pentakill Viego

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some of the previous LoLdle solutions:

August 3, LoLdle 392 : Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn

: Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn August 2, LoLdle 391 : Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko August 1, LoLdle 390 : Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux July 31, LoLdle 389 : Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick July 30, LoLdle 388 : Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke July 29, LoLdle 387 : Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern July 28, LoLdle 386 : Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy July 27, LoLdle 385 : Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia July 26, LoLdle 384 : Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton July 25, LoLdle 383 : Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian July 24, LoLdle 382 : Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn July 23, LoLdle 381 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, July 22, LoLdle 380: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

The first of today's answers is Braum, and guessing his name can be quite straightforward because of his Freljord region and release year of 2014. Following that, the quote puzzle for August 4 can be difficult to decipher. However, it mentions "pigeons out of my head," pointing at the League of Legends champion, Galio.

The ability question comes with an image of twin blades, which is Zed's ultimate. Guessing Samira's name can be quite difficult because of her low pick rate in the current patch.

Last but not least, Viego's popular splash art, Dissonance of Pentakill, is fairly easy to recognize.