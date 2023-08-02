League of Legends LoLdle answers 392: Thursday, August 3, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 392nd edition are here. This game presents mind-boggling puzzles every day that will put your League of Legends knowledge to the test as you try to figure out their solutions. The questions for August 3 revolve around LoL champions' quotes, abilities, and more. You can keep your daily streak intact by beating the challenging quizzes every day.

The August 3 LoLdle answers can be found below.

Nidalee, Tristana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 392nd edition (August 3, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 3's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Nidalee

Nidalee Quote: Tristana

Tristana Ability: Thresh, Bonus : Passive

Thresh, : Passive Emoji: Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank Splash Art: Ornn, Bonus: Default Ornn

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

August 2, LoLdle 391 : Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko

: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko August 1, LoLdle 390 : Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux July 31, LoLdle 389 : Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick July 30, LoLdle 388 : Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke July 29, LoLdle 387 : Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern July 28, LoLdle 386 : Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy July 27, LoLdle 385 : Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia July 26, LoLdle 384 : Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton July 25, LoLdle 383 : Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian July 24, LoLdle 382 : Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn July 23, LoLdle 381 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, July 22, LoLdle 380 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas July 21, LoLdle 379 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma July 20, LoLdle 378 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus July 19, LoLdle 377 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex July 18, LoLdle 376: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

The first of today's answers is Nidalee, and guessing her name can be quite straightforward by seeing the region of Ixtal and her release year of 2009. Today's quote mentions "knows how to fly," which massively resonates with Tristana's gameplay.

The ability puzzle contains an image of souls, which can be a great hint to guess Thresh's passive ability. Subsequently, Blitzcrank's emojis can be somewhat difficult to decipher due to some puzzling icons.

Last but not least, today's splash art is Ornn's default skin, which should be fairly easy to recognize.