League of Legends LoLdle answers 392: Thursday, August 3, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 392nd edition are here. This game presents mind-boggling puzzles every day that will put your League of Legends knowledge to the test as you try to figure out their solutions. The questions for August 3 revolve around LoL champions' quotes, abilities, and more. You can keep your daily streak intact by beating the challenging quizzes every day.
The August 3 LoLdle answers can be found below.
Nidalee, Tristana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 392nd edition (August 3, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 3's puzzles are given below:
- Classic: Nidalee
- Quote: Tristana
- Ability: Thresh, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Blitzcrank
- Splash Art: Ornn, Bonus: Default Ornn
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- August 2, LoLdle 391: Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko
- August 1, LoLdle 390: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux
- July 31, LoLdle 389: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick
- July 30, LoLdle 388: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke
- July 29, LoLdle 387: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern
- July 28, LoLdle 386: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy
- July 27, LoLdle 385: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia
- July 26, LoLdle 384: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton
- July 25, LoLdle 383: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian
- July 24, LoLdle 382: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn
- July 23, LoLdle 381: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,
- July 22, LoLdle 380: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas
- July 21, LoLdle 379: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma
- July 20, LoLdle 378: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus
- July 19, LoLdle 377: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex
- July 18, LoLdle 376: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn
The first of today's answers is Nidalee, and guessing her name can be quite straightforward by seeing the region of Ixtal and her release year of 2009. Today's quote mentions "knows how to fly," which massively resonates with Tristana's gameplay.
The ability puzzle contains an image of souls, which can be a great hint to guess Thresh's passive ability. Subsequently, Blitzcrank's emojis can be somewhat difficult to decipher due to some puzzling icons.
Last but not least, today's splash art is Ornn's default skin, which should be fairly easy to recognize.