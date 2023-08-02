League of Legends LoLdle answers 391: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

LoLdle answers for the 391st edition are now available. This game features interesting puzzles that challenge participants to identify various skins, quotes, and abilities of League of Legends champions. With its perplexing and entertaining series of puzzles, LoLdle tests players' knowledge and understanding of the game. Furthermore, they can maintain a daily streak by solving the quizzes regularly.

This article answers all LoLdle inquiries featured in the August 2 edition. The figures presented vary in complexity, with some being more obvious and others more obscure.

Lissandra, Twitch, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 391st edition (August 2, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 2's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Lissandra

Lissandra Quote: Twitch

Twitch Ability: Elise, Bonus : E

Elise, : E Emoji: Neeko

Neeko Splash Art: Ekko, Bonus: Pulsefire Ekko

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

August 1, LoLdle 390 : Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux

: Ezreal, Thresh, Orianna, Garen, Lux July 31, LoLdle 389 : Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick July 30, LoLdle 388 : Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke July 29, LoLdle 387 : Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern July 28, LoLdle 386 : Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy July 27, LoLdle 385 : Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia July 26, LoLdle 384 : Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton July 25, LoLdle 383 : Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian July 24, LoLdle 382 : Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn July 23, LoLdle 381 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, July 22, LoLdle 380 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas July 21, LoLdle 379 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma July 20, LoLdle 378 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus July 19, LoLdle 377 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex July 18, LoLdle 376: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

The first of today's answers is Lissandra, and guessing her name can be fairly easy. She's among the most popular mid-lane champions in League of Legends history. Today's quote is by Twitch, and it can be a daunting task to guess his name. However, the quote mentions "Signed," which should be a significant hint for fans to decipher his name.

Players might struggle to quickly recognize Elise's E ability. Subsequently, the emoji puzzle contains images of lizards and leaves, which make guessing Neeko's name quite straightforward.

Lastly, identifying the Pulsefire Ekko splash art is possibly the toughest of today's LoLdle answers.