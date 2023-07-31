League of Legends LoLdle answers 390: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 390th edition are now available. This particular game offers enjoyable puzzles in which participants must recognize the skins, quotes, and abilities associated with numerous champions from League of Legends. Testing the player's insight regarding LoL, the series of puzzles is both entertaining and confounding.
The inquiries contained within the edition from August 1 differ in complexity, featuring both obvious and obscure figures. Gamers will find all of today's LoLdle answers in this article.
Ezreal, Thresh, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 390th edition (August 1, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to August 1's puzzles are given below:
- Classic: Ezreal
- Quote: Thresh
- Ability: Orianna, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Garen
- Splash Art: Lux, Bonus: Dark Cosmic Lux
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- July 31, LoLdle 389: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick
- July 30, LoLdle 388: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke
- July 29, LoLdle 387: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern
- July 28, LoLdle 386: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy
- July 27, LoLdle 385: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia
- July 26, LoLdle 384: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton
- July 25, LoLdle 383: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian
- July 24, LoLdle 382: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn
- July 23, LoLdle 381: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,
- July 22, LoLdle 380: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas
- July 21, LoLdle 379: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma
- July 20, LoLdle 378: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus
- July 19, LoLdle 377: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex
- July 18, LoLdle 376: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn
- July 17, LoLdle 375: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra
The first of today's answers is Ezreal, and guessing his name can be pretty straightforward after noticing hints such as the Piltover region and his release year of 2010. Today's quote is "Poor lost souls," which directly points toward Thresh, as his passive ability lets him harvest enemy souls.
The ability image contains a ball along with an aura, which is Orianna's Q ability. Subsequently, deciphering the emoji puzzle can be an uphill task, as Garen is not quite popular in the current League of Legends patch. Last but not least, Lux's Dark Cosmic skin can be difficult to deduce due to the lack of hints in the puzzle image.