League of Legends LoLdle answers 390: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 390th edition are now available. This particular game offers enjoyable puzzles in which participants must recognize the skins, quotes, and abilities associated with numerous champions from League of Legends. Testing the player's insight regarding LoL, the series of puzzles is both entertaining and confounding.

The inquiries contained within the edition from August 1 differ in complexity, featuring both obvious and obscure figures. Gamers will find all of today's LoLdle answers in this article.

Ezreal, Thresh, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 390th edition (August 1, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 1's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Ezreal

Ezreal Quote: Thresh

Thresh Ability: Orianna, Bonus : Q

Orianna, : Q Emoji: Garen

Garen Splash Art: Lux, Bonus: Dark Cosmic Lux

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

July 31, LoLdle 389 : Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick

: Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick July 30, LoLdle 388 : Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke July 29, LoLdle 387 : Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern July 28, LoLdle 386 : Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy July 27, LoLdle 385 : Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia July 26, LoLdle 384 : Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton July 25, LoLdle 383 : Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian July 24, LoLdle 382 : Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn July 23, LoLdle 381 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, July 22, LoLdle 380 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas July 21, LoLdle 379 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma July 20, LoLdle 378 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus July 19, LoLdle 377 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex July 18, LoLdle 376 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn July 17, LoLdle 375: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

The first of today's answers is Ezreal, and guessing his name can be pretty straightforward after noticing hints such as the Piltover region and his release year of 2010. Today's quote is "Poor lost souls," which directly points toward Thresh, as his passive ability lets him harvest enemy souls.

The ability image contains a ball along with an aura, which is Orianna's Q ability. Subsequently, deciphering the emoji puzzle can be an uphill task, as Garen is not quite popular in the current League of Legends patch. Last but not least, Lux's Dark Cosmic skin can be difficult to deduce due to the lack of hints in the puzzle image.