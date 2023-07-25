Teamfight Tactics (TFT) PBE patch 13.15 early notes: Huge Ryze balances, Piltover changes, Unified Resistance One nerfs, and more

During the upcoming updates to Teamfight Tactics, Ryze will receive a major balancing overhaul related to Portal. Being a multivariant 5-cost and legendary Champion, Ryze has a different ability depending on the region, and the developers have decided to balance certain aspects of the game after players complained that he was overpowered in certain regions but unplayable in others.

Piltover has also been changed slightly to prevent players from passively leveling T-Hex and selling them for loot later.

This article will list all the changes currently available during patch 13.15 in the Teamfight Tactics PBE server. While most of the changes are expected to make their way to the live servers, not all of them will be implemented.

Early notes for Teamfight Tactics PBE patch 13.15

Trait Changes

Piltover : T-Hex armor and magic resistance increased to 25

: T-Hex armor and magic resistance increased to 25 Piltover : Selling the T-Hex for loot removed

: Selling the T-Hex for loot removed Piltover: New—Winning converts Charges to power for the T-Hex and grants the player loot based on the number of Chargers converted

Augment Changes

Buried Treasure (all tiers) : Gold gained removed

: Gold gained removed Demacia Crown : The item gained changed from Gargoyle’s Stoneplate to Hextech Gunblade

: The item gained changed from Gargoyle’s Stoneplate to Hextech Gunblade Shurima Crown : The item gained changed from Bloodthirster to Protector’s Vow

: The item gained changed from Bloodthirster to Protector’s Vow Shurima’s Legacy : Ability triggered after eight seconds of combat instead of when units Ascend

: Ability triggered after eight seconds of combat instead of when units Ascend Unified Resistance One: Armor reduced from 20 to 18

Champion Balances

Poppy : Stun removed

: Stun removed Zeri : Active spell duration adjusted to 9/9/15 seconds

: Active spell duration adjusted to 9/9/15 seconds Bel’Veth : Mana adjusted from 0/55 to 20/70

: Mana adjusted from 0/55 to 20/70 Ryze Shadow Isles : Soul or souls marked changed to ally with the lowest current health

: Soul or souls marked changed to ally with the lowest current health Ryze Shadow Isles : Health on resurrection adjusted to 45/70/300 percent

: Health on resurrection adjusted to 45/70/300 percent Ryze Shurima : Tornado damage increased to 175/275/2500

: Tornado damage increased to 175/275/2500 Ryze Zaun : Portals created increased to 6/12/25, and with 50 gold, the cost to summon additional Portals increased to 20 gold

: Portals created increased to 6/12/25, and with 50 gold, the cost to summon additional Portals increased to 20 gold Ryze Piltover : Grenade damage increased to 275/425/2500, and the percent of damage done to trapped enemies that hits all other enemies was increased slightly to 15/20/500 percent

: Grenade damage increased to 275/425/2500, and the percent of damage done to trapped enemies that hits all other enemies was increased slightly to 15/20/500 percent Ryze Bandle City : Bench unit changed from random to most expensive upon Portal getting created, and attack damage was reduced slightly to 30/45/68

: Bench unit changed from random to most expensive upon Portal getting created, and attack damage was reduced slightly to 30/45/68 Ryze Bandle City : If no units are left on the bench, the summon was changed to a random high-tier unit instead of a high-tier unit from the shop.

: If no units are left on the bench, the summon was changed to a random high-tier unit instead of a high-tier unit from the shop. Ryze Freljord : Portal created reduced to two seconds

: Portal created reduced to two seconds Ryze Ionia : Attack speed gained reduced to 30/40/300 percent

: Attack speed gained reduced to 30/40/300 percent Ryze Ionia: Damage added to dancing enemies, 175/275/2500, and stun remains the same

This concludes the early patch 13.15 notes for Teamfight Tactics PBE.