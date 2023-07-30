League of Legends LoLdle answers 389: Monday, July 31, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 389th iteration are now available. his game provides an enjoyable challenge as players must identify splash art, quotes, and abilities from various League of Legends champions. By testing fans' knowledge of the game, it acts as a fun source of entertainment. The questions in the July 31 edition of LoLdle vary in difficulty, with some being straightforward and others focusing on lesser-known champions.

Gamers will find the July 31 LoLdle answers they need in this article to accurately solve the five puzzles.

Yone, Vi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 389th edition (July 31, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to July 31's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Yone

Yone Quote: Vi

Vi Ability: Miss Fortune, Bonus : W

Miss Fortune, : W Emoji: Annie

Annie Splash Art: Yorick, Bonus: Undertaker Yorick

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following list has some of the previous LoLdle answers:

July 30, LoLdle 388 : Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke

: Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke July 29, LoLdle 387 : Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern

: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern July 28, LoLdle 386 : Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy July 27, LoLdle 385 : Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia July 26, LoLdle 384 : Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton July 25, LoLdle 383 : Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian July 24, LoLdle 382 : Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn July 23, LoLdle 381 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, July 22, LoLdle 380 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas July 21, LoLdle 379 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma July 20, LoLdle 378 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus July 19, LoLdle 377 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex July 18, LoLdle 376 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn July 17, LoLdle 375 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra July 16, LoLdle 374 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius July 15, LoLdle 373: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

The first of today's answers is Yone, and guessing his name can be pretty straightforward after seeing the hints such as the Ionian region and his release date. Today's quote mentions "smash and grab," which deeply resonates with Vi.

Today's ability image shows a boot and a heart, which are big hints to guess Miss Fortune's name. Guessing Annie's name can be fairly easy due to her recent pick rate in the current League of Legends meta.

Last but not least, Yorick's Undertaker splash art is somewhat difficult to recognize, as he has a low pick rate in the current patch.