League of Legends LoLdle answers 388: Sunday, July 30, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 388th iteration are now available. Every day, players are challenged with a diverse range of mind-bending puzzles spanning five distinct categories. With varying levels of difficulty, even the most experienced gamers can find themselves stumped by some of these perplexing questions.

This article contains all of July 30's League of Legends LoLdle answers.

Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 388th edition (July 30, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to July 30's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Nunu & Willump

Nunu & Willump Quote: Tahm Kench

Tahm Kench Ability: Aatrox, Bonus : W

Aatrox, : W Emoji: Zac

Zac Splash Art: Pyke, Bonus: Project Pyke

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following list has a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

July 29, LoLdle 387 : Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern,

: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern, July 28, LoLdle 386 : Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy July 27, LoLdle 385 : Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia July 26, LoLdle 384 : Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton July 25, LoLdle 383 : Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian July 24, LoLdle 382 : Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn July 23, LoLdle 381 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, July 22, LoLdle 380 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas July 21, LoLdle 379 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma July 20, LoLdle 378 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus July 19, LoLdle 377 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex July 18, LoLdle 376 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn July 17, LoLdle 375 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra July 16, LoLdle 374 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius July 15, LoLdle 373 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc July 14, LoLdle 372 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen July 13, LoLdle 371: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rel

The first of today's answers is Nunu & Willump, and guessing their names can be quite difficult due to their low pick rate in the current League of Legends meta. Subsequently, Tahm Kench's name is also fairly tough to decipher, as the quote is not much of a hint.

However, the ability image contains a chain, which is a massive hint to predict Aatrox's W (Infernal Chains). Following that, guessing the emoji puzzle can be a daunting task, as Zac's not popular in the current meta.

Last but not least, Project Pyke is hard to recognize due to its lack of visibility in the puzzle.