League of Legends LoLdle answers 388: Sunday, July 30, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 388th iteration are now available. Every day, players are challenged with a diverse range of mind-bending puzzles spanning five distinct categories. With varying levels of difficulty, even the most experienced gamers can find themselves stumped by some of these perplexing questions.
This article contains all of July 30's League of Legends LoLdle answers.
Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 388th edition (July 30, 2023)
The LoLdle answers to July 30's puzzles are given below:
- Classic: Nunu & Willump
- Quote: Tahm Kench
- Ability: Aatrox, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Zac
- Splash Art: Pyke, Bonus: Project Pyke
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
The following list has a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- July 29, LoLdle 387: Nautilus, Yuumi, Karma, Jax, Ivern,
- July 28, LoLdle 386: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy
- July 27, LoLdle 385: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia
- July 26, LoLdle 384: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton
- July 25, LoLdle 383: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian
- July 24, LoLdle 382: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn
- July 23, LoLdle 381: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,
- July 22, LoLdle 380: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas
- July 21, LoLdle 379: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma
- July 20, LoLdle 378: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus
- July 19, LoLdle 377: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex
- July 18, LoLdle 376: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn
- July 17, LoLdle 375: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra
- July 16, LoLdle 374: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius
- July 15, LoLdle 373: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc
- July 14, LoLdle 372: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen
- July 13, LoLdle 371: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rel
The first of today's answers is Nunu & Willump, and guessing their names can be quite difficult due to their low pick rate in the current League of Legends meta. Subsequently, Tahm Kench's name is also fairly tough to decipher, as the quote is not much of a hint.
However, the ability image contains a chain, which is a massive hint to predict Aatrox's W (Infernal Chains). Following that, guessing the emoji puzzle can be a daunting task, as Zac's not popular in the current meta.
Last but not least, Project Pyke is hard to recognize due to its lack of visibility in the puzzle.