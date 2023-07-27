League of Legends LoLdle answers 386: Friday, July 28, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 386th iteration are now available. Frequently referred to as Wordle LOL Game Edition, this unique title presents fresh questions on a daily basis. These perplexing puzzles fall into five distinct categories. Amidst the assortment of questions, some may prove easier to answer, while others may baffle even veterans.

The LoLdle answers for July 28's puzzles can be found in this article.

Ivern, Kayle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 386th edition (July 28, 2023)

July 28's LoLdle answers are given below:

Classic: Ivern

Ivern Quote: Kayle

Kayle Ability: Rakan, Bonus : W

Rakan, : W Emoji: Master Yi

Master Yi Splash Art: Poppy, Bonus: Hextech Poppy

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

This list contains a few of the earlier LoLdle solutions:

July 27, LoLdle 385 : Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia July 26, LoLdle 384 : Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton July 25, LoLdle 383 : Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian July 24, LoLdle 382 : Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn July 23, LoLdle 381 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, July 22, LoLdle 380 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas July 21, LoLdle 379 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma July 20, LoLdle 378 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus July 19, LoLdle 377 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex July 18, LoLdle 376 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn July 17, LoLdle 375 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra July 16, LoLdle 374 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius July 15, LoLdle 373 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc July 14, LoLdle 372: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

Ivern is the answer to today's first LoLdle question, and guessing his name can be quite easy. This is because he's quite popular in the current jungle meta. Today's quote mentions the "righteous flame," which deeply resonates with Kayle.

The image features a figure with a cape, and it's a massive hint pointing at Rakan's W (Grand Entrance) ability. Following that, the emoji puzzle can be a hassle to decipher, as Master Yi is unpopular in the current League of Legends Patch.

Last but not least, Poppy is the last of today's LoLdle solutions, and guessing her Hextech splash art can be pretty straightforward.