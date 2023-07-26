League of Legends LoLdle answers 385: Thursday, July 27, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 385th edition are now available. This exhilarating game puts players' understanding of splash art, quotes, abilities, and more to the test. Packed with five mind-bending questions, it offers endless entertainment to dedicated enthusiasts of Riot Games' inaugural masterpiece. While a few questions may be easy to answer, others will leave gamers confused, particularly when they pertain to more obscure heroes.

The LoLdle answers for July 27's puzzles can be found in this article.

Samira, Leona, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 385th edition (July 27, 2023)

The answers to the LoLdle puzzles from July 27 are given below:

Classic: Samira

Samira Quote: Leona

Leona Ability: Warwick, Bonus : Q

Warwick, : Q Emoji: Milio

Milio Splash Art: Irelia, Bonus: PROJECT Irelia

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following list includes a few of the earlier LoLdle answers:

July 26, LoLdle 384 : Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton July 25, LoLdle 383 : Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian July 24, LoLdle 382 : Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn July 23, LoLdle 381 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, July 22, LoLdle 380 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas July 21, LoLdle 379 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma July 20, LoLdle 378 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus July 19, LoLdle 377 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex July 18, LoLdle 376 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn July 17, LoLdle 375 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra July 16, LoLdle 374 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius July 15, LoLdle 373 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc July 14, LoLdle 372 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen July 13, LoLdle 371: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Samira, and players can guess her name by seeing the Noxus and Shurima regions. Today's quote is: "First light approaches. " It can be pretty easy to link to Leona, as she's imbued with the fire of the Sun.

The Q ability of Warwick can be pretty difficult to decipher, as there are a lot of ability images similar to this. Subsequently, guessing Milio's emojis won't take longer than a couple of seconds after you've seen her multiple fire symbols. Furthermore, the images of a bag and a little boy are big hints as well.

Today's splash art image is Irelia's face, and it should be fairly easy to recognize her.