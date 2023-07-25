League of Legends LoLdle answers 384: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 384th iteration are now available. If you haven't heard, it's an online puzzle game that revolves around LoL and its characters. You'll need to crack five different puzzles, including a champion's name, quote, ability, and splash art, along with an emoji. Plus, if you can figure out all the answers, you'll keep your daily LoLdle streak intact and can share your results on social media platforms like Twitter.

This article contains all of July 26's League of Legends LoLdle answers.

Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 384th edition (July 26, 2023)

Listed below are the solutions to July 26's LoLdle questions:

Classic: Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol Quote: Kog'Maw

Kog'Maw Ability: Neeko, Bonus : Q

Neeko, : Q Emoji: Ryze

Ryze Splash Art: Renekton, Bonus: Outback Renekton

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

A few of the previous LoLdle solutions are shown below:

July 25, LoLdle 383 : Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian July 24, LoLdle 382 : Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn July 23, LoLdle 381 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, July 22, LoLdle 380 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas July 21, LoLdle 379 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma July 20, LoLdle 378 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus July 19, LoLdle 377 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex July 18, LoLdle 376 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn July 17, LoLdle 375 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra July 16, LoLdle 374 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius July 15, LoLdle 373 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc July 14, LoLdle 372 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen July 13, LoLdle 371: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

The first of today's answers is Aurelion Sol, and guessing his name can be pretty straightforward by seeing the Targon region and his release date. Today's quote is: "Feeding time!" Based on this, players can recognize Kog'Maw.

The ability image contains a flower, a big hint to identify Neeko's Blooming Burst (Q) ability. Today's emoji puzzle is hard to deduce, as Ryze is not popular in the current League of Legends meta.

Last but not least, players can have difficulty guessing Renekton's Outback splash art by just catching a glimpse of his claws.

For those interested, July 26's LoLdle answers will also be published by Sportskeeda.