League of Legends patch 13.15 preview: Yasuo buffs, Naafiri nerfs, Annie adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.15 preview is now live, and Riot Games is showing players glimpses of the updates that it will bring to the MOBA in the coming week. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the buffs making their way to both Yasuo and Yone, as well as the nerf to the newest champion Naafiri. Adjustments will also be made to Annie, Heimerdinger, Rell, and Yorick.

All these updates make 13.15 quite a significant patch in terms of balance changes that the champions will receive. 13.15 is also the first balance patch of Season 13’s Split 2, and it will play an important role in the playoffs run for all the major regions.

When talking about the changes, RiotPhroxzon from the League of Legends balance team stated:

“LEC Playoff Tournament is the only major region playing on 13.15, but we're starting to get things in shape for the Worlds meta that's coming up! We're still working on some K'Sante changes that we expect will be out in a few patches time (though they're a bit difficult to land!)”

League of Legends patch 13.15 preview

Before moving on to the list of champions who are up for changes in the upcoming patch, it’s important to note that these alterations are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the official update.

Riot Games will first test the changes out in the League of Legends PBE test servers before putting them in the official 13.15 patch.

1) Champion Buffs:

Caitlyn

Gwen

Nami

Taliyah

Yasuo

Yone

2) Champion Nerfs

Aatrox

Ivern

Kai’Sa

Maokai

Naafiri

Sejuani

Shyvanna

3) Champion Adjustments

Annie

Heimerdinger

Rrell

Yorick (Maiden)

4) System Nerfs

Glacial Augment

Night Harvester

Champion Pet Smite

Expanding on the patch 13.15 changes, Phroxzon stated:

“For 13.15, we're buffing struggling champions, tapping down some of the stronger champs like Aatrox, Kaisa and nerfing smite against Pet/Summon champions (and making appropriate durability adjustments to them) Naafiri is still a bit strong, so we're taking her down a tad.”

We're still working on some K'Sante changes that we expect will be out in a few patches time (though they're a bit difficult to land!)

When is League of Legends patch 13.15 releasing?

Patch 13.15 is expected to release next week and will be made available on the Rift on August 2, 2023. However, Riot Games can delay the update if need be.