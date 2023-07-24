Can you remake in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena?

The League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena has become one of the most popular MOBA game modes after it was launched with patch 13.14. Much like ARAM, it is a small, fun game mode that players partake in when looking for a break from their regular ranked climb. The LoL Arena has many quality-of-life features that make the mode an interesting one to try out now and then.

That said, players are curious about some of the things they can do in the game the next time they log in to matchmaking. One of the more popular questions amongst community members is whether League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena has a remake feature.

Is remake available in League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena?

Unlike in ARAM, players will not be able to remake games in League of Legends’ 2v2v2v2 Arena. Hence, if a teammate disconnects or becomes inactive before the three-minute mark, players will have to hope they re-login and play the entirety of the match.

In Normal matchmaking and ARAM, if a player is inactive from the very start of the game, then others get an option to remake it via voting. If the votes are passed, the match will be canceled, and they will again be taken to the matchmaking queue.

This is unfortunately not the case with 2v2v2v2 Arena. Even if players disconnect before their champions load onto the map, there is no remake feature, and their teammates must play the remainder of it.

Hence, the best solution is to hope the disconnected player joins back, giving their team a better fighting chance.

How long does it take to finish one 2v2v2v2 Arena game

Fortunately, it does not take long for one Arena match to end, as the game only lasts around 12 minutes. Hence, if a player is stuck with an AFK teammate, they will have to struggle for a little over 10 minutes before the match ends and are put back into matchmaking.

Is 2v2v2v2 Arena a permanent game mode in League of Legends?

The Arena is currently a temporary game mode in LoL. However, Riot Games has promised that with enough player reception and feedback, it might look to make it a permanent mode like ARAM.