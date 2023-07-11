League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena can potentially become a permanent game mode like ARAM

League of Legends’ latest 2v2v2v2 Arena has been incredibly popular ever since it went live last patch. It was received very positively by the community, and many players are curious whether, like ARAM, Arena will look remain in the MOBA as a permanent game mode.

While Riot Games has not confirmed anything officially yet, according to RiotAxes’ recent Reddit post, there is a possibility that Arena can become the other permanent alternate game mode like ARAM.

When talking about looking to make the mode permanent, Axes stated,

“At this time, our goal is to make a great summer event mode. In the longer term, I think there's a really good chance we would aim to bring back a significantly upgraded version - it's not a guarantee, we need to see what the player response would be like, but I think it's likely.”

Many of Riot’s decisions around League of Legends Arena will depend on how well-received it is by the player base and if it continues to be as popular as it was on day one.

Should Riot look to make 2v2v2v2 Arena permanent in League of Legends?

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Riot Axes talked more about Arena potentially becoming permanent Riot Axes talked more about Arena potentially becoming permanent https://t.co/Tq5A5dNPHO

League of Legends ARAM is the only other permanent alternate game mode in MOBA, with the other modes being cycled in with every season and event. While there is a great bit of popularity that modes like URF and ARURF have seen over the seasons, not many have seen the same level of excitement as with the Arena.

Many feel that the 2v2v2v2 mode should be made permanent and not just another mode to be cycled in.

When talking further about their decisions on Arena, Axes stated,

“There's a world where this version of the mode is so successful that we never turn it off and immediately staff up live support for it, but I want to temper expectations - that would take a really huge player response that sustains over time. So tldr we would love for it to be permanent, we will probably (but not definitely) aim for an upgraded version at some point (no timeline yet), and if the player response is strong enough we'd change our plans around that.”

While this version of Arena may not be permanent, a much more fleshed-out and upgraded version of the mode might likely be made permanent if there are enough player responses on it.

With the amount of community engagement that Arena has seen thus far, it might get turned into a permanent League of Legends mode in the future.

