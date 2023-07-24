League of Legends LoLdle: July 25, answers and hints (LoLdle #383)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 383rd iteration are unveiled. For those unaware, it is a web-based puzzle game related to LoL and its characters. Players must decipher five distinct puzzles, including a champion's quote, name, emoji, ability, and splash art. Furthermore, if they manage to deduce all answers, they can maintain the daily LoLdle streak and share the results on Twitter or other social platforms.

This article contains all of July 25's League of Legends LoLdle answers.

League of Legends LoLdle July 25 answers

The correct answers to July 25's LoLdle questions are shown below:

Classic: Neeko

Neeko Quote: Qiyana

Qiyana Ability: Gragas, Bonus : E

Gragas, : E Emoji: Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia Splash Art: Lucian, Bonus: Arcana Lucian

LoLdle hints for today, July 25

The following are some hints offered by July 25's League of Legends LoLdle questions:

Neeko : Her region, Ixtal, and the release date of 2018 are huge hints.

: Her region, Ixtal, and the release date of 2018 are huge hints. Qiyana : Today's quote mentions, "If I command the rivers to flow backward, they shall." Players can easily guess Qiyana's name based on her use of the water element.

: Today's quote mentions, "If I command the rivers to flow backward, they shall." Players can easily guess Qiyana's name based on her use of the water element. Gragas : The image contains Gragas himself and his barrel, which is his E ability.

: The image contains Gragas himself and his barrel, which is his E ability. Cassiopeia : The emojis of a bacteria and a tooth are massive hints.

: The emojis of a bacteria and a tooth are massive hints. Lucian: The image of the castle is a major clue to guessing Arcana Lucian.

How to play League of Legends LoLdle

Players interested in taking on this League of Legends-based guessing game, LoLdle, can follow the steps below:

Go to the official LoLdle website. Choose each category and answer it correctly one by one. The correct answer will be shown in green, while the wrong one will be in red. After answering them correctly, you can share the results on social media. Correctly solve it regularly to maintain the daily LoLdle streak.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle solutions are shown below:

July 24, LoLdle 382 : Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn July 23, LoLdle 381 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, July 22, LoLdle 380 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas July 21, LoLdle 379 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma July 20, LoLdle 378 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus July 19, LoLdle 377 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex July 18, LoLdle 376 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn July 17, LoLdle 375 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra July 16, LoLdle 374 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius July 15, LoLdle 373 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc July 14, LoLdle 372 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen July 13, LoLdle 371: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

For those interested, July 26's LoLdle answers will also be published by Sportskeeda.