League of Legends LoLdle: July 22, answers and hints (LoLdle #380)

League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 380th iteration are now available. The game presents five different questions involving LoL champions' names, abilities, emojis, quotes, and splash art. Players have to answer all of them correctly to complete the daily puzzle. Furthermore, they can maintain their streak by solving it regularly. It's worth noting that one can share their results after answering the questions on different social media platforms.

This article contains all the answers to July 22's League of Legends LoLdle.

League of Legends LoLdle July 22 answers

The correct answers to July 22's LoLdle questions are shown below:

Classic: Lulu

Lulu Quote: Sylas

Sylas Ability: Yuumi, Bonus : Q

Yuumi, : Q Emoji: Draven

Draven Splash Art: Nasus, Bonus: Worldbreaker Nasus

LoLdle hints for today, July 22

Here are some hints offered by today's League of Legends LoLdle puzzles:

Lulu: His region being Bandle City and the support role are huge hints.

Sylas: Today's quote is, "Long live the Rebellion." Players can guess Sylas's name from this, as he frequently mentions supporting his rebellion in his lore.

Yuumi: The image contains Yuumi's missile, which is her Q ability.

Draven: The emojis of double axes are massive hints.

Nasus: The purple aura of the Worldbreaker Nasus' skin is a major clue

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following are some previously revealed LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 378, July 21 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma LoLdle 378, July 20 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus LoLdle 377, July 19 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex LoLdle 376, July 18 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn LoLdle 375, July 17 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra LoLdle 374, July 16 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius LoLdle 373, July 15 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc LoLdle 372, July 14 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen LoLdle 371, July 13 : Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell LoLdle 370, July 12 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor LoLdle 367, July 9 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum LoLdle 366, July 8 : Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne

: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne LoLdle 365, July 7 : Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong

: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong LoLdle 364, July 6: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen

