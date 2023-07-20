League of Legends LoLdle: July 21, answers and hints (LoLdle #379)

The answers to the 379th iteration of the League of Legends LoLdle are now available. Consisting of five unique challenges, the game is centered around LoL and its champions. Skillful players must solve all the puzzles to preserve their winning streak. The game has become extremely popular among League of Legends enthusiasts, as it truly tests their knowledge regarding the expansive in-game universe.

This article will address all of the answers from League of Legends LoLdle on July 21.

League of Legends LoLdle July 21 answers

The correct answers to July 21's League of Legends LoLdle questions are as follows:

Classic: Kha'Zix

Kha'Zix Quote: Ivern

Ivern Ability: Tryndamere, Bonus : Q

Tryndamere, : Q Emoji: Viktor

Viktor Splash Art: Karma, Bonus: Conqueror Karma

LoLdle hints for today, July 21

Here are some hints offered by today's puzzles:

Kha’Zix: His region being The Void and the assassin's role are huge hints.

Ivern: Today's quote mentions, "grass is fluffy on my toes." Players can easily guess Ivern's name, as he's literally a tree himself.

Tryndamere: The image contains Tryndamere's sword with Bloodlust, which is his Q ability.

Viktor: The emojis of robots and clouds are massive hints.

Karma: The red chakras on the Conqueror Karma's skin are a major clue.

How to play League of Legends LoLdle

The following steps should be followed while playing this game:

Head to the official website of LoLdle.

At your disposal are a multitude of puzzles, each to be chosen individually.

Have fun guessing the League of Legends champion! You'll find their names in a nifty drop-down menu.

Look for the green mark to reveal the right answer, while the red mark will let you know if you missed it.

After answering all questions accurately, you can share your triumphant results on various social media platforms.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following are some previously revealed LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 378, July 20 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus LoLdle 377, July 19 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex LoLdle 376, July 18 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn LoLdle 375, July 17 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra LoLdle 374, July 16 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius LoLdle 373, July 15 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc LoLdle 372, July 14 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen LoLdle 371, July 13 : Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell LoLdle 370, July 12 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor

