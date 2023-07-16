League of Legends LoLdle: July 17, 2023, answers and hints (LoLdle #375)

League of Legends LoLdle is an enjoyable and challenging game that requires players to recognize various LoL champions' splash art, quotes, abilities, etc., and answer five questions. By testing gamers' familiarity with League of Legends, it acts as a source of entertainment for loyal fans of that title. Although some questions in July 17's edition of LoLdle may be straightforward, others may prove to be more difficult, particularly when they pertain to lesser-known champions.

Fortunately, this article can help gamers correctly answer all five questions. The solutions to today's League of Legends LoLdle puzzles can be found below.

League of Legends LoLdle July 17 answers

The solutions to the League of Legends LoLdle puzzles for July 17, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Shen

Shen Quote: Singed

Singed Ability: Veigar, Bonus : W

Veigar, : W Emoji: Lux

Lux Splash Art: Syndra, Bonus: Dreadnova Darius

LoLdle hints for today, July 17

The first of today's League of Legends LoLdle answer is Shen. Guessing his name can be quite difficult. However, hints offered by the Wordle-inspired title such as his 2010 release year and Ionia region should be helpful. Today's quote is "shaken, not stirred." It's highly indicative of Singed and his playstyle.

As for Veigar, the image presented by this title shows the meteoroid of his Dark Matter ability. This can help fans guess the W's ability. The emoji puzzle features a lightbulb, a magic stick, and an image of a girl. These clearly pinpoint Lux.

Last but not least, the pumpkin balls featured on today's last puzzle are massive hints that point towards Syndra's Bewitching splash art.

How to play League of Legends LoLdle

LoLdle is a puzzle game that can be played for free without making an account or logging in on its site. Instructions on how to play this word game can be found below for mobiles, PCs, and browsers:

Go to the official website of the LoLdle game.

Choose from a variety of puzzles, including Quote, Ability, Emoji, classic, and splash art.

Every 24 hours, the champions related to the questions change. Take guesses by deciphering various hints.

If the answers are correct, the champions' names will be shown in green. If the solutions are marked in red, they are wrong.

After typing in all the answers, you can choose to share the result on Twitter or other social media sites.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previously revealed LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 374, July 16 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra LoLdle 373, July 15 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc LoLdle 372, July 14 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen LoLdle 371, July 13 : Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell LoLdle 370, July 12 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor LoLdle 367, July 9 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum LoLdle 366, July 8 : Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne

: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne LoLdle 365, July 7 : Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong

: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong LoLdle 364, July 6: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen

For those interested, July 18's LoLdle answers will also be published by Sportskeeda.