League of Legends LoLdle: July 16, 2023, answers and hints (LoLdle #374)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 374th iteration are now available. The guessing game is entirely based on LoL and its champions. Players have to decipher all five answers correctly to complete the daily puzzle. Furthermore, they can maintain the daily streak by answering all five questions correctly. Subsequently, they can share answers on Twitter or other social media.

This article contains all five League of Legends LoLdle answers for the July 16 edition.

League of Legends LoLdle July 16 answers

The answers to the LoLdle puzzles for July 16, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Fizz

Fizz Quote: LeBlanc

LeBlanc Ability: Talon, Bonus : R

Talon, : R Emoji: Orianna

Orianna Splash Art: Darius, Bonus: Dreadnova Darius

LoLdle hints for today, July 16

The first answer is Fizz. Players can predict his name quite easily, as his release year and Bilgewater region are big hints. Today's quote is: "Lying is, like, ninety-five percent of what I do." The answer is LeBlanc, as she's quite deceiving in the Summoner's Rift, as mentioned in her quote.

Talon's ability can be a little hard to identify. However, the six knives on the ability image can indicate his ultimate power. As for Orianna's emojis, the gear, globe, and robot emoji can be pretty helpful in recognizing her.

Last but not least, Darius' splash art image contains a weapon with fire on it, which should be helpful in guessing the Dreadnova Darius.

How to play League of Legends LoLdle

To play LoLdle, follow the steps below:

Go to the official LoLdle website.

There are five distinct categories: a champion's name, ability, quote, emoji, and splash art. Select each of them and try to find the answer.

Type the champion's name, and move on to the next category.

If the solution is correct, the name will be shown in green. If the answer is shown in red, it is not correct.

After answering all of them precisely, you can share your result on social media sites.

The guessing game is available on iOS and Android.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Listed below are some previously unveiled LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 373, July 15 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc LoLdle 372, July 14 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen LoLdle 371, July 13 : Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell LoLdle 370, July 12 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor LoLdle 367, July 9 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum LoLdle 366, July 8 : Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne

: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne LoLdle 365, July 7 : Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong

: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong LoLdle 364, July 6 : Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen

: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen LoLdle 363, July 5: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios

That concludes our foray into the answers for League of Legends LoLdle 374.

