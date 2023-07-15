League of Legends LoLdle: July 15, 2023, answers and hints (LoLdle #373)

League of Legends LoLdle has unveiled the solutions to its new set of puzzles for July 15, 2023. This game is entirely based on Riot Games' popular MOBA title and its lore. Participants have to solve five different puzzles every day. They can also share their record on Twitter and other social media platforms if they want to show off their streaks to their friends.

This article contains all five League of Legends LoLdle answers for Saturday, July 15, 2023.

League of Legends LoLdle July 15 answers

The answers to the LoLdle puzzles for July 15, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Heimerdinger

Heimerdinger Quote: Jayce

Jayce Ability: Camille, Bonus : R

Camille, : R Emoji: Yuumi

Yuumi Splash Art: LeBlanc, Bonus: iG LeBlanc

LoLdle hints for today, July 15

Some of today's League of Legends LoLdle puzzles can be solved easily.

Heimerdinger is currently pretty popular in the League of Legends Arena mode, making him an easy guess in the classic section. A lot of players also use him in the Summoner's Rift. Meanwhile, Jayce's remark about "thunder" is a major hint at his identity.

The next answer is Camille. She is a strong top laner in League of Legends, which means most players should be able to identify her R ability.

The emoji puzzle contains book and cat eyes, which are pretty much directed toward Yuumi. The iG LeBlanc splash art, on the other hand, can be somewhat difficult to recognize. The skin honors Song "Rookie" Eui-jin's Worlds 2018-winning performance.

How to play LoLdle

To play LoLdle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the official LoLdle website.

There are five different categories, including a champion's name, quote, ability, emoji, and splash art. Choose each of them and try to find the solution.

Type the champion's name correctly and move on to the next category.

If the answer is correct, the champion's name will be shown in green. If the written answer is shown in red, it is not correct.

After answering all of them correctly, you can choose to share your result on social media platforms.

The game is available on iOS and Android.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Listed below are some previously revealed LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 372, July 14 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen LoLdle 371, July 13 : Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell LoLdle 370, July 12 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor LoLdle 367, July 9 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum LoLdle 366, July 8 : Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne

: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne LoLdle 365, July 7 : Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong

: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong LoLdle 364, July 6 : Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen

: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen LoLdle 363, July 5: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios

