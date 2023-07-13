League of Legends LoLdle answers 372: Friday, July 14, 2023

July 14's LoLdle answers for the guessing game's 372nd edition are now available. This title presents five questions involving a League of Legends character's name, a unit's emoji, one LoL artwork, an ability, and a memorable quote. These mind-tingling riddles can prove to be quite daunting, with players struggling when attempting to unravel them.

If you wish to challenge yourself, try to maintain a winning streak by consistently solving all five questions regularly. In this article, the correct LoLdle answers for July 14's puzzles are provided.

Brand, Akali, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 372nd edition (July 14, 2023)

Listed below are the solutions to July 14's LoLdle questions:

Classic: Brand

Brand Quote: Akali

Akali Ability: Pantheon, Bonus : Passive

Pantheon, : Passive Emoji: Shen

Shen Splash Art: Kennen, Bonus: Swamp Master Kennen

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some LoLdle solutions that were disclosed previously are as follows:

LoLdle 371, July 13, 2023 : Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell

: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rell LoLdle 370, July 12, 2023 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11, 2023 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10, 2023 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor.

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor. LoLdle 367, July 9, 2023 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum.

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum. LoLdle 366, July 8, 2023 : Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne.

: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne. LoLdle 365, July 7, 2023 : Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong.

: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong. LoLdle 364, July 6, 2023 : Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen.

: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen. LoLdle 363, July 5, 2023 : Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios.

: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios. LoLdle 362, July 4, 2023 : Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha'Zix, Shaco, Hecarim.

: Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha'Zix, Shaco, Hecarim. LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023 : Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon.

: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon. LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai'Sa.

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Brand, and guessing his name can be pretty simple. He's one of the easiest champions to master in League of Legends, and most gamers use him when they start out. As for today's quote, it's said by Akali. It shouldn't be too hard for gamers to link his name to the relevant question.

However, Pantheon is not a popular champion in the current meta; hence, it can be difficult to guess his Passive ability. Next is Shen, and this unit's emoji is not easy to predict.

Last but not least, recognizing Kennen's Swamp Master skin can be very difficult.

