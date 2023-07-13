League of Legends LoLdle answers 371: Thursday, July 13, 2023

The LoLdle answers for the guessing game's 371st set of puzzles are now available. The series has five clues related to League of Legends: a champion's name, ability, emoji, splash art, and quote. Some of them are quite challenging, and players may find it difficult to decipher them. Those interested can go to LoLdle's official website, choose a category, and solve all five puzzles accordingly.

Renata Glasc, Lulu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 371st edition (July 13, 2023)

The solutions to the LoLdle questions on July 13, 2023, are listed below:

Classic: Renata Glasc

Renata Glasc Quote: Lulu

Lulu Ability: Lucian, Bonus : Passive

Lucian, : Passive Emoji: Fizz

Fizz Splash Art: Rell, Bonus: Star Guardian Rell

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here is a list of LoLdle solutions that have previously been disclosed:

LoLdle 370, July 12, 2023 : Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere

: Jinx, Swain, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Tryndamere LoLdle 369, July 11, 2023 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10, 2023 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor.

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor. LoLdle 367, July 9, 2023 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum.

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum. LoLdle 366, July 8, 2023 : Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne.

: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne. LoLdle 365, July 7, 2023 : Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong.

: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong. LoLdle 364, July 6, 2023 : Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen.

: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen. LoLdle 363, July 5, 2023 : Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios.

: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios. LoLdle 362, July 4, 2023 : Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha'Zix, Shaco, Hecarim.

: Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha'Zix, Shaco, Hecarim. LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023 : Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon.

: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon. LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023 : Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai'Sa.

: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai'Sa. LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs.

LoLdle @loldlegame It’s Happening

After months of hard work, the Loldle app is now available on iOS and Android



Download the apps below

iPhone:

🤖 Android:



Happy LoLdles ⚔️ It’s HappeningAfter months of hard work, the Loldle app is now available on iOS and AndroidDownload the apps belowiPhone: apps.apple.com/us/app/loldle/… 🤖 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/det… Happy LoLdles ⚔️

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Renata Glasc, and guessing her name isn't as easy as participants may think. Although she's one of the recently released champions in League of Legends, not many players use her in ranked or pro matches. However, Lulu's quote about colors can be guessed fairly easily.

The next answer is Lucian, one of the popular marksmen in the current League of Legends meta. Most players should be able to recognize his Passive ability. As for Fizz, the featured emojis can make it difficult to identify him.

Rell is the last of today's LoLdle answers. Despite only having a few skins in League of Legends at the moment, players should still be able to guess her name easily.

