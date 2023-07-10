League of Legends LoLdle answers 369: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 369th version are out now. The game features an array of unique questions about the game's characters that put your knowledge of splash art, emojis, quotes, abilities, and names to the test. Head to the official LoLdle website to dive into the puzzles and see if you can crack them. Choose each category and try to answer all of them to keep your daily streak going.

This article provides accurate LoLdle answers for July 11's puzzles.

Master Yi, Nocturne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 369th edition (July 11, 2023)

As of July 11, 2023, the answers for the LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Master Yi

Master Yi Quote: Nocturne

Nocturne Ability: Vex, Bonus : Q

Vex, : Q Emoji: Nautilus

Nautilus Splash Art: Cassiopeia, Bonus: Siren Cassiopeia

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

A list of previously disclosed LoLdle solutions is provided below:

LoLdle 368, July 10, 2023 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor.

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor. LoLdle 367, July 9, 2023 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum.

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum. LoLdle 366, July 8, 2023 : Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne.

: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne. LoLdle 365, July 7, 2023 : Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong.

: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong. LoLdle 364, July 6, 2023 : Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen.

: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen. LoLdle 363, July 5, 2023 : Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios.

: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios. LoLdle 362, July 4, 2023 : Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha'Zix, Shaco, Hecarim.

: Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha'Zix, Shaco, Hecarim. LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023 : Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon.

: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon. LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023 : Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai'Sa.

: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai'Sa. LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023 : Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs.

: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs. LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023 : Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan.

: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan. LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc.

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Master Yi, and guessing his name can be pretty tricky. He might go unnoticed because he's not been picked by many professional and ranked players. However, The word "dark" appears in today's quote, clearly referencing Nocturne.

As for Vex, her ability can be daunting for Vex to recognize, as she's not a great pick in the current LoL patch. The following answer is Nautilus, and players should easily guess his emojis.

Lastly, Cassiopeia's Siren splash art is one of the hardest of today's LoLdle answers.

