League of Legends LoLdle answers 368: Monday, July 10, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 368th iteration are now available. If you have not yet participated in this particular guessing game, it presents a set of five questions pertaining to various aspects of League of Legends characters. This includes the characters' splash art, emojis, quotes, abilities, and names. To engage in this title, you must navigate to the official LoLdle website, where you will get an option to choose any puzzle and attempt to solve it.

Moreover, should you wish to challenge yourself further, you have the opportunity to maintain a winning streak by consistently solving all five questions. In this article, the correct LoLdle answers for July 10's puzzles are provided.

Caitlyn, Rakan, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 368th edition (July 10, 2023)

As of July 10, 2023, the answers for the LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Caitlyn

Caitlyn Quote: Rakan

Rakan Ability: Master Yi, Bonus : Q

Master Yi, : Q Emoji: Azir

Azir Splash Art: Viktor, Bonus: Full Machine Viktor

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following is a list of previously revealed LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 367, July 9, 2023 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum LoLdle 366, July 8, 2023 : Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne

: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne LoLdle 365, July 7, 2023 : Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong

: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong LoLdle 364, July 6, 2023 : Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen

: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen LoLdle 363, July 5, 2023 : Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios

: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios LoLdle 362, July 4, 2023 : Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha’Zix, Shaco, Hecarim

: Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha’Zix, Shaco, Hecarim LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023 : Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon

: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023 : Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa

: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023 : Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs

: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023 : Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan

: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc

LoLdle @loldlegame It’s Happening

After months of hard work, the Loldle app is now available on iOS and Android



Download the apps below

iPhone:

🤖 Android:



The first of today's LoLdle answers is Caitlyn, and guessing her name can be pretty difficult. Although she was quite popular in the last LoL patch, her pick rate is currently low among both professional and casual players. However, Rakan is one of the best support champions, and fans should easily recognize his quote.

As for the ability puzzle, guessing Master Yi's name is fairly hard. Today's emojis are related to Azir. He's a great midlaner, and his carry potential is massive; hence, many players use him in the current patch. Last but not least, guessing Viktor's splash art can take a while.

