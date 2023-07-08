League of Legends LoLdle answers 367: Sunday, July 9, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 367th edition are now available. Each category in this enjoyable guessing game presents a unique challenge as players try to input the names of champions from Riot Games' immensely popular MOBA title. The process is fairly straightforward: confirm your selection by simply typing the champion's name in the drop-down menu before submitting your response.

Containing all of the solutions for the 367th edition of League of Legends LoLdle, this article aims to assist players in preserving their daily streak in the game.

Kindred, Nami, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 367th edition (July 9, 2023)

As of July 9, 2023, the answers for the LoLdle guessing games are as follows:

Classic: Kindred

Kindred Quote: Nami

Nami Ability: Kassadin, Bonus : Passive

Kassadin, : Passive Emoji: Zoe

Zoe Splash Art: Braum, Bonus: Crime City Braum

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here's the list of previously disclosed LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 366, July 8, 2023 : Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne

: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne LoLdle 365, July 7, 2023 : Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong

: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong LoLdle 364, July 6, 2023 : Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen

: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen LoLdle 363, July 5, 2023 : Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios

: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios LoLdle 362, July 4, 2023 : Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha’Zix, Shaco, Hecarim

: Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha’Zix, Shaco, Hecarim LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023 : Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon

: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023 : Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa

: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023 : Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs

: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023 : Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan

: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc

LoLdle @loldlegame It’s Happening

After months of hard work, the Loldle app is now available on iOS and Android



Download the apps below

iPhone:

🤖 Android:



Happy LoLdles ⚔️ It’s HappeningAfter months of hard work, the Loldle app is now available on iOS and AndroidDownload the apps belowiPhone: apps.apple.com/us/app/loldle/… 🤖 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/det… Happy LoLdles ⚔️ 🚨 It’s Happening 🚨After months of hard work, the Loldle app is now available on iOS and Android 🎉 Download the apps below 👇 📱iPhone: apps.apple.com/us/app/loldle/…🤖 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/det…Happy LoLdles ⚔️ https://t.co/M7YrEGa9Tf

Kindred is the first of today's LoLdle answers, and guessing his name could be an exasperating task. Although he's a strong jungle champion in the current meta, the cryptic hints regarding him can be puzzling to decipher. However, today's quote mentions the word "whale," and there are a few champions who revolve around the ocean. Hence, Nami can come to mind pretty easily.

As for Kassadin's Passive ability, it can be somewhat difficult to guess. The same goes for Zoe. Despite being a meta champion previously, some players might not recognize her emojis.

Lastly, identifying Braum's Crime City splash art is possibly the hardest of today's LoLdle questions.

Poll : 0 votes