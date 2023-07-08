League of Legends LoLdle answers 367: Sunday, July 9, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 367th edition are now available. Each category in this enjoyable guessing game presents a unique challenge as players try to input the names of champions from Riot Games' immensely popular MOBA title. The process is fairly straightforward: confirm your selection by simply typing the champion's name in the drop-down menu before submitting your response.
Containing all of the solutions for the 367th edition of League of Legends LoLdle, this article aims to assist players in preserving their daily streak in the game.
Kindred, Nami, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 367th edition (July 9, 2023)
As of July 9, 2023, the answers for the LoLdle guessing games are as follows:
- Classic: Kindred
- Quote: Nami
- Ability: Kassadin, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Zoe
- Splash Art: Braum, Bonus: Crime City Braum
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here's the list of previously disclosed LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 366, July 8, 2023: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne
- LoLdle 365, July 7, 2023: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong
- LoLdle 364, July 6, 2023: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen
- LoLdle 363, July 5, 2023: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios
- LoLdle 362, July 4, 2023: Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha’Zix, Shaco, Hecarim
- LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon
- LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa
- LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs
- LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan
- LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc
Kindred is the first of today's LoLdle answers, and guessing his name could be an exasperating task. Although he's a strong jungle champion in the current meta, the cryptic hints regarding him can be puzzling to decipher. However, today's quote mentions the word "whale," and there are a few champions who revolve around the ocean. Hence, Nami can come to mind pretty easily.
As for Kassadin's Passive ability, it can be somewhat difficult to guess. The same goes for Zoe. Despite being a meta champion previously, some players might not recognize her emojis.
Lastly, identifying Braum's Crime City splash art is possibly the hardest of today's LoLdle questions.