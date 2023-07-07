League of Legends LoLdle answers 366: Saturday, July 8, 2023

The 366th edition of League of Legends' LoLdle has officially been made available. In this entertaining guessing game, participants are required to input the names of champions from Riot Games' incredibly popular MOBA title. Although each category presents a different challenge, the process is fairly simple - Simply type out the champion's name in the drop-down menu and confirm your selection before submitting your response.
For the purpose of helping players maintain their daily streak in this game, this article contains all of the solutions for the 366th edition of League of Legends LoLdle.
Nilah, Vex, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 366th edition (July 8, 2023)
As of July 8, 2023, the answers for the LoLdle puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Nilah
- Quote: Vex
- Ability: Zyra, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Urgot
- Splash Art: Nocturne, Bonus: Frozen Terror Nocturne
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
For the convenience of readers, a few previously revealed LoLdle solutions have been provided below:
- LoLdle 365, July 7, 2023: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong
- LoLdle 364, July 6, 2023: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen
- LoLdle 363, July 5, 2023: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios
- LoLdle 362, July 4, 2023: Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha’Zix, Shaco, Hecarim
- LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon
- LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa
- LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs
- LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan
- LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox
- LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana
- LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie
In today's LoLdle edition, the very first answer is Nilah. Fortunately, guessing this champion's name is pretty straightforward, given that she was released quite recently in League of Legends and is a strong choice in the current patch. Next up, identifying Vex's quote can prove to be challenging for most players.
In both the casual as well as the professional scene, the community seems to overlook Zyra. As a result, deciphering her abilities can be quite challenging. As for the emoji puzzle solution, it actually corresponds to Urgot, which can be tricky to identify. Last but not least, recognizing Nocturne's splash art can be difficult for unfamiliar players.