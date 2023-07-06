League of Legends LoLdle answers 365: Friday, July 7, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 365th edition are now available. For all the League of Legends fans, it's a delightful little game to test their knowledge. To win, you must correctly identify the champion based on various hints, such as their quotes, abilities, emojis, and splash artwork. Some riddles are a piece of cake, while others may stump you for a while.

Don't fret, though, as this article has got you covered with today's exclusive LoLdle answers.

Rammus, Lissandra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 365th edition (July 7, 2023)

The answers to the five LoLdle puzzles released on July 7, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Rammus

Rammus Quote: Lissandra

Lissandra Ability: Viego, Bonus : W

Viego, : W Emoji: Lulu

Lulu Splash Art: Wukong, Bonus: Volcanic Wukong

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

A handful of previous LoLdle solutions are displayed below:

LoLdle 364, July 6, 2023 : Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen

: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen LoLdle 363, July 5, 2023 : Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios

: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios LoLdle 362, July 4, 2023 : Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha’Zix, Shaco, Hecarim

: Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha’Zix, Shaco, Hecarim LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023 : Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon

: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023 : Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa

: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023 : Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs

: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023 : Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan

: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc

Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023 : Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol

: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023 : Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox

: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023 : Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana

: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie

Rammus is the first of today's LoLdle answers, and guessing his name can be difficult. He's not quite popular in the current League of Legends meta. However, today's quote is from Lissandra. Guessing it can be straightforward, as it mentions "ice," which resonates with her.

Subsequently, Viego is one of the best junglers in the current meta, and players should easily identify his ability. The same goes for Lulu, who is currently an overpowered support champion in the game. Lastly, recognizing Wukong's splash art can be a daunting task.

