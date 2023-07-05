League of Legends LoLdle answers 364: Thursday, July 6, 2023

The LoLdle answers for July 6 are now available. Guessing all of them can be challenging, as some of the champions featured are not what one would call "meta" in the current League of Legends landscape. Nonetheless, the game's level of difficulty is one of the driving factors behind its growing popularity, attracting fans worldwide.

This article provides the correct LoLdle answers to all five of July 6's questions.

Alistar, Teemo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 364th edition (July 6, 2023)

The answers to the five LoLdle questions released on July 6, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Alistar

Alistar Quote: Teemo

Teemo Ability: Urgot, Bonus : E

Urgot, : E Emoji: Nidalee

Nidalee Splash Art: Gwen, Bonus: Space Groove Gwen

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Shown below are a few examples of previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 363, July 5, 2023 : Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios

: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios LoLdle 362, July 4, 2023 : Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha’Zix, Shaco, Hecarim

: Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha’Zix, Shaco, Hecarim LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023 : Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon

: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023 : Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa

: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023 : Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs

: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023 : Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan

: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc

Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023 : Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol

: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023 : Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox

: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023 : Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana

: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Alistar. These days, he is frequently seen in both professional and casual games. However, Teemo, another one of the answers, is not a great pick in the current League of Legends patch, and players might struggle to recognize his quote.

Given that Urgot is not currently a fan favorite, it can be difficult to identify his E ability. Guessing Nidalee's emojis can also be somewhat challenging.

Among all of today's answers, Gwen's splash art might be the most hard to guess.

