League of Legends LoLdle answers 363: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 5 are now available, and predicting all of them can be pretty difficult. Some of the champions in edition 363 of this game are not very popular in LoL's current meta. Hence, the questions can seem puzzling to most players. However, this game's difficulty is a good reason it has been gaining popularity among fans willing to put their brains to use.
To help new gamers, this article will offer the correct LoLdle answers to all five of July 5's questions.
Rumble, Anivia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 363rd edition (July 5, 2023)
The five LoLdle questions released on July 5, 2023, have been answered below:
- Classic: Rumble
- Quote: Anivia
- Ability: Kennen, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Kindred
- Splash Art: Aphelios, Bonus: Lunar Beast Aphelios
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Several previous LoLdle answers are shown below:
- LoLdle 362, July 4, 2023: Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha’Zix, Shaco, Hecarim
- LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon
- LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa
- LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs
- LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan
- LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox
- LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana
- LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie
- LoLdle 352, June 24, 2023: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia
- LoLdle 351, June 23, 2023: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille
- LoLdle 350, June 22, 2023: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 349, June 21, 2023: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon
The first of today's LoLdle answers is Rumble. Although he's a strong top laner overall, players might struggle to predict his name quickly. The quote for today, “I am the snow, wind, and ice," is associated with Anivia, the Freljordian demi-god.
Subsequently, the next question's answer is Kennen, and guessing his W ability can be somewhat easy. However, today's emojis can be pretty hard to link to Kindred.
Last but not least, guessing Aphelios's Lunar Beast splash art can be fairly easy. He's one of the best ADC champions in League of Legends' current meta and is loved by many.