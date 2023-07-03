League of Legends LoLdle answers 362: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 362nd edition are now available. July's 4 questions can be quite difficult due to the cryptic nature of their hints. Today's LoLdle presents, as usual, five distinct puzzles related to League of Legends champions' names, abilities, quotes, splash art, and emojis. If players want to keep their daily streak alive, they need to solve all five correctly.

In this article, we've given all five LoLdle answers for July 4's iteration.

Malzahar, Caitlyn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 362nd edition (July 4, 2023)

The five LoLdle puzzles released on July 4, 2023, have been answered below:

Classic: Malzahar

Malzahar Quote: Caitlyn

Caitlyn Ability: Kha’Zix, Bonus : Passive

Kha’Zix, : Passive Emoji: Shaco

Shaco Splash Art: Hecarim, Bonus: Default Hecarim

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Below are a few examples of previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023 : Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon

: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023 : Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa

: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023 : Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs

: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023 : Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan

: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc

Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023 : Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol

: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023 : Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox

: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023 : Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana

: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023 : Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie

: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie LoLdle 352, June 24, 2023 : Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia

: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia LoLdle 351, June 23, 2023: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille

Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille LoLdle 350, June 22, 2023: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 349, June 21, 2023: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon LoLdle 348, June 20, 2023: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Malzahar, and predicting his name can be quite hard. He has not recently been selected by professional players and has a low pick rate in League of Legends' current meta. July 4's quote is: "Someone call for a sheriff?" And the answer to this one is Caitlyn.

Kha’Zix is a great jungle champion in the current LoL patch, and most players should be able to recognize his Passive ability easily. However, some might struggle to predict Shaco's emojis.

Last but not least, identifying Hecarim's default skin can be pretty easy.

