The LoLdle answers to its 361st edition questions are now available. For players unfamiliar with this game, it offers five new puzzles based on League of Legends and its champions every day. One must correctly predict an LoL character's name for the first puzzle before moving on to questions involving a quote, an ability, an emoji, and splash art.

If a gamer correctly solves all the puzzles, they can maintain their daily streak. This article will provide the right LoLdle answers for July 3's edition.

Lillia, Jhin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 361st edition (July 3, 2023)

The five LoLdle puzzles released on July 3, 2023, have been answered below:

Classic: Lillia

Lillia Quote: Jhin

Jhin Ability: Gangplank, Bonus : Passive

Gangplank, : Passive Emoji: Yone

Yone Splash Art: Talon, Bonus: Enduring Sword Talon

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Several previous LoLdle solutions are provided below:

LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023 : Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa

: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023 : Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs

: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023 : Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan

: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc

Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023 : Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol

: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023 : Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox

: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023 : Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana

: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023 : Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie

: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie LoLdle 352, June 24, 2023 : Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia

: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia LoLdle 351, June 23, 2023: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille

Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille LoLdle 350, June 22, 2023: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 349, June 21, 2023: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon LoLdle 348, June 20, 2023: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Lillia. She has not been a meta pick in the current League of Legends patch; hence, players might struggle to guess her name. Today's quote is, “This art is a compulsion. I cannot resist it,” and it is associated with Jhin.

Gangplank is a popular top-lane champion, and players should be able to guess his abilities right away. Today's answer to the emoji puzzle is Yone, and this one can be quite hard to get.

Last but not least, associating the splash art with Talon can be very tricky.

