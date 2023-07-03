The LoLdle answers to its 361st edition questions are now available. For players unfamiliar with this game, it offers five new puzzles based on League of Legends and its champions every day. One must correctly predict an LoL character's name for the first puzzle before moving on to questions involving a quote, an ability, an emoji, and splash art.
If a gamer correctly solves all the puzzles, they can maintain their daily streak. This article will provide the right LoLdle answers for July 3's edition.
Lillia, Jhin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 361st edition (July 3, 2023)
The five LoLdle puzzles released on July 3, 2023, have been answered below:
- Classic: Lillia
- Quote: Jhin
- Ability: Gangplank, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Yone
- Splash Art: Talon, Bonus: Enduring Sword Talon
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Several previous LoLdle solutions are provided below:
- LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai’Sa
- LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs
- LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan
- LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox
- LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana
- LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie
- LoLdle 352, June 24, 2023: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia
- LoLdle 351, June 23, 2023: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille
- LoLdle 350, June 22, 2023: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 349, June 21, 2023: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon
- LoLdle 348, June 20, 2023: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao
The first of today's LoLdle answers is Lillia. She has not been a meta pick in the current League of Legends patch; hence, players might struggle to guess her name. Today's quote is, “This art is a compulsion. I cannot resist it,” and it is associated with Jhin.
Gangplank is a popular top-lane champion, and players should be able to guess his abilities right away. Today's answer to the emoji puzzle is Yone, and this one can be quite hard to get.
Last but not least, associating the splash art with Talon can be very tricky.