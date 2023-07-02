League of Legends Patch 13.14 will be the next big update, as the mythic item Infinity Edge will finally get buffed. Riot will be making significant changes to many of the top and bottom lane champions, as well as Zyra and Xerath. In addition, Trinity Force will eventually be nerfed. Importantly, a new champion, Naafiri, will be added as well.

Despite all these changes, Infinity Edge's upcoming adjustments will be the most awaited, as they will alter how champions with high crit damage build perform.

Infinity Edge changes in League of Legends PBE Patch 13.14 cycle

Riot is going to make some significant adjustments to the system. Infinity Edge and Trinity Force will both receive adjustments in this patch, along with a few other systems.

Infinity Edge

Attack Damage : 70 >>> 65

: 70 >>> 65 Critical Strike Chance : 20%

: 20% Critical Strike Damage : 35% >>> 45%

: 35% >>> 45% Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Attack Damage

Although the attack damage got reduced by five in League of Legends PBE Patch 13.14, the buff to the crit damage bonus will be crucial, as it'll be massive for champions that build a lot of crits. Hence, it will significantly improve Gangplank and his barrels, Jhin, Miss Fortune, Yone, and Yasuo.

Along with Infinity Edge, we'll see a lot of changes to other League of Legends system items as well, including:

Galeforce

Cooldown : 90 >>> 120

: 90 >>> 120 Active Base Damage: 150–350 >>> 150–300

Trinity Force

Base AD per stack : 4% >>> 6%

: 4% >>> 6% Number of stacks: 5 >>>3

Ghost

Duration : 10 seconds >>> 15 seconds

: 10 seconds >>> 15 seconds Takedowns: No longer increase the duration (although not completely removed)

Jungle changes

Gold per treat : 20 >>> 25

: 20 >>> 25 Blue buff ability haste : 10 flat >>> 5-20

: 10 flat >>> 5-20 Red buff damage : 10–78 >>> 10–75

: 10–78 >>> 10–75 Red buff slow: 10%–20% (1–11) >>> 5%–20% (1–16) for melees, 5%–10% (1–11) for ranged

Along with these, we'll get a brand-new skin line with the upcoming Soul Fighter event. Furthermore, players can enjoy the brand new 2v2v2v2 Arena mode. With so many big changes coming to League of Legends, it'll be interesting to see how everything pans out.

