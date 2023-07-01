League of Legends LoLdle answers 360: Sunday, July 2, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 360th edition are now available. Essentially, it has five unique puzzles based on LoL and its champions. Although some of today's champions are popular, players might struggle to deduce their names due to the cryptic nature of the clues. Notably, renowned online game Wordle served as inspiration for LoLdle, which tests players' knowledge of LoL and its lore.

In this article, the precise LoLdle answers of July 2's iteration have been revealed.

Kayn, Azir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 360th edition (July 2, 2023)

The five LoLdle puzzles released on July 2, 2023, have been answered below:

Classic: Kayn

Kayn Quote: Azir

Azir Ability: Leona, Bonus : Passive

Leona, : Passive Emoji: Brand

Brand Splash Art: Kai’Sa, Bonus: Lagoon Dragon Kai’Sa

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few examples of previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023 : Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs

: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023 : Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan

: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc

Ashe, Pantheon, Dr. Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023 : Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol

: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023 : Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox

: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023 : Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana

: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023 : Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie

: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie LoLdle 352, June 24, 2023 : Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia

: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia LoLdle 351, June 23, 2023: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille

Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille LoLdle 350, June 22, 2023: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 349, June 21, 2023: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon LoLdle 348, June 20, 2023: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Kayn, and predicting his name can be quite hard because of his low pick rate in the current League of Legends patch. Today's quote, “Shurima! Your emperor has returned!” is said by Azir. Players should be able to guess his name fairly easily because he's a fan favorite.

The next is Leona, and she's quite popular among support players in the professional scene. Hence, it can be pretty straightforward to discern her identity. However, it's quite difficult to identify Brand's emojis.

Last but not least, after the recent buff on Statikk Shiv, Kai’Sa has been pretty popular in League of Legends. Therefore, players might recognize her splash art easily.

