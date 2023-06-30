League of Legends LoLdle answers 359: Saturday, July 1, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 1 are available now. Although today's iteration contains some classic champions, players might struggle to find the correct answers to all questions. LoLdle has five guessing puzzles for those unaware, including the LoL champion's name, ability, quote, emoji, and splash art.
In this article, we've provided all of July 1's LoLdle with precise answers. First, you must go to the LoLdle official website, choose each category, and answer each one correctly to maintain the daily streak.
Dr. Mundo, Orianna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 359th edition (July 1, 2023)
The five LoLdle puzzles released on July 1, 2023, have been answered below:
- Classic: Dr. Mundo
- Quote: Orianna
- Ability: Udyr, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Bard
- Splash Art: Ziggs, Bonus: Mad Scientist Ziggs
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few previous LoLdle solutions:
- LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan
- LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox
- LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana
- LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie
- LoLdle 352, June 24, 2023: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia
- LoLdle 351, June 23, 2023: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille
- LoLdle 350, June 22, 2023: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas
- LoLdle 349, June 21, 2023: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon
- LoLdle 348, June 20, 2023: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao
- LoLdle 347, June 19, 2023: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko
- LoLdle 346, June 18, 2023: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven
- LoLdle 345, June 17, 2023: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump
The first of today's LoLdle answers is Dr. Mundo, and guessing his name can be quite tricky. He is not frequently chosen in ranked or professional gameplay; as a result, he may go unnoticed. However, Orianna's quote about "time" can be easily identified as she's one of the best mid-lane champions ever.
Most players might not be able to recognize Udyr's E ability due to his recent low pick rate in the current meta. The same can be said for Bard, as it's quite puzzling to guess his emojis.
Last but not least, Ziggs' Mad Scientist splash art can be somewhat straightforward to recognize.