League of Legends LoLdle answers 359: Saturday, July 1, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 1 are available now. Although today's iteration contains some classic champions, players might struggle to find the correct answers to all questions. LoLdle has five guessing puzzles for those unaware, including the LoL champion's name, ability, quote, emoji, and splash art.

In this article, we've provided all of July 1's LoLdle with precise answers. First, you must go to the LoLdle official website, choose each category, and answer each one correctly to maintain the daily streak.

Dr. Mundo, Orianna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 359th edition (July 1, 2023)

The five LoLdle puzzles released on July 1, 2023, have been answered below:

Classic: Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo Quote: Orianna

Orianna Ability: Udyr, Bonus : E

Udyr, : E Emoji: Bard

Bard Splash Art: Ziggs, Bonus: Mad Scientist Ziggs

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023 : Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan

: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc

Ashe, Pantheon, Dr Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023 : Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol

: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023 : Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox

: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023 : Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana

: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023 : Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie

: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie LoLdle 352, June 24, 2023 : Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia

: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia LoLdle 351, June 23, 2023: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille

Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille LoLdle 350, June 22, 2023: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas LoLdle 349, June 21, 2023: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon LoLdle 348, June 20, 2023: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao LoLdle 347, June 19, 2023 : Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko LoLdle 346, June 18, 2023: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven LoLdle 345, June 17, 2023: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Dr. Mundo, and guessing his name can be quite tricky. He is not frequently chosen in ranked or professional gameplay; as a result, he may go unnoticed. However, Orianna's quote about "time" can be easily identified as she's one of the best mid-lane champions ever.

Most players might not be able to recognize Udyr's E ability due to his recent low pick rate in the current meta. The same can be said for Bard, as it's quite puzzling to guess his emojis.

Last but not least, Ziggs' Mad Scientist splash art can be somewhat straightforward to recognize.

