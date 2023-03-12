When is Milio releasing in League of Legends live servers?

For many League of Legends players, having a good heart and being brave might spell the difference between winning and losing. Shortly after, Summoner's Rift will welcome both, thanks to Milio, League of Legends' 163rd champion.

With the strength of his eternal flame, Milio, the upcoming enchanter support, heals and protects his companions while infusing solo queue games with an air of adventure. As an enchanter, the young Fire Axiom master from Ixtal will be a calming presence for his teammates on the Rift, flanked by his beautiful Fuemigos.

Gentle Flame will be the ideal choice for anyone who prefers to stand back and offer support while others are being attacked, whether he is setting up some simple ganks with his Ultra Mega Fire Kick, healing his friends with a Cozy Campfire, or giving out some Warm Hugs to protect them from harm.

The scheduled release date for Milio in League of Legends

Milio will be hitting the Summoners Rift officially on March 22 (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Before being given full access to the live servers, the new additions typically get a two-week trial period on the game's testing server so that players may put the champion through their paces and discover any flaws or exploits that need to be fixed.

Milio was added to League of Legends PBE servers on March 7, and players are already testing his special healing abilities. As per the official League of Legends patch schedule, Milio will be formally launched on the live servers a week and a half later, on Wednesday, March 22, alongside patch 13.6.

Milio's unique ability kit lets him extend an ally's attacking range and remove crowd control in an AOE

Milio appears to have a good chance of becoming a regular fixture in ranked lobbies, not just because he is adorable. There is a lot to admire about his kit, which boasts the power to heal and shield allied champions, boost their range and movement speed, and rid them of CC using his ultimate.

League of Legends Milio abilities

Milio's ability kit has various perks that support players will enjoy. Here is the full list of the champion’s abilities.

Passive - Fired Up! – Milio’s abilities enchant allies on touch, making their next damage deal a burst of extra damage and burn the target.

– Milio’s abilities enchant allies on touch, making their next damage deal a burst of extra damage and burn the target. Q - Ultra Mega Fire Kick – Milio kicks a ball that knocks back an enemy. The ball launches upward on hit and falls toward the enemy, damaging and slowing enemies in the area upon impact.

– Milio kicks a ball that knocks back an enemy. The ball launches upward on hit and falls toward the enemy, damaging and slowing enemies in the area upon impact. W - Cozy Campfire – Milio creates an empowering zone that heals allies and increases attack range to those inside. The zone follows the ally nearest to the cast point.

– Milio creates an empowering zone that heals allies and increases attack range to those inside. The zone follows the ally nearest to the cast point. E - Warm Hugs – Milio tosses a shield to an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed.

– Milio tosses a shield to an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed. R - Breath of Life – Milio unleashes a wave of soothing flames that heal and remove crowd control effects from allies in range.

Milio debuts this month, and three new League of Legends champions are already lined up for 2023. Milio comes in first, followed by Naafiri, and then a mysterious "hangry" jungler.

