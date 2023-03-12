"Milio is exactly a male version of Lulu": Reddit and Twitter claims about League of Legends' newest champion, Riot clarifies

Riot has unveiled League of Legends' latest support champion, Milio, and players can't wait to get their hands on the enchanter kid from Ixtal.

Support has always been one of the least liked roles in MOBAs, but there are always exceptions. There is one crucial aspect of Milio that every League of Legends player should be aware of by now: his game-changing ultimate, Breath of Life.

The champion can heal teammates, boost their movement speed, knockback enemies, and slow enemy champions just like other ranged enchanter supports, who were all female prior to Milio's debut.

However, these abilities are nothing new, and the current support roster contains them in a variety of forms. Players have started comparing Milio to his fellow League of Legends support and enchanter, Lulu, because of the striking resemblance in their LoL ability kit.

However, Milio has two unique abilities that will make a significant difference in-game: he can extend an ally's attacking range and remove crowd control in an AOE.

League of Legends' Reddit and Twitter community thinks that Milio is no new champion but just another Lulu

The League of Legends community quickly referred to Milio as "Lulu 2.0" on the Rift after hearing rumors and leaks, primarily because he is similarly slippery and plays as a support. The champion concentrates on distributing buffs to others rather than using them himself and relies on his team to deal damage.

roanld @chococreamp13 @FreeLeagueMemes Brand gets u out of elohell, Milio is lulu 2.0. Who will support mains play?🤔 @FreeLeagueMemes Brand gets u out of elohell, Milio is lulu 2.0. Who will support mains play?🤔

lulu 🧩 @magiplum might have to turn this account to a milio account idk… might have to turn this account to a milio account idk…

zevito @thevicxies Ascaryan @newascaryan



[ Passiva ]

-» Milio Encanta aliados ao tocar neles com suas habilidades, fazendo com que o próximo dano que os mesmos forem dar, dê dano extra e queime temporariamente o alvo inimigo atingido



Contínua ↓ Milio | Prévia de Descrições de Suas Habilidades[ Passiva ]-» Milio Encanta aliados ao tocar neles com suas habilidades, fazendo com que o próximo dano que os mesmos forem dar, dê dano extra e queime temporariamente o alvo inimigo atingidoContínua ↓ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Milio | Prévia de Descrições de Suas Habilidades[ Passiva ]-» Milio Encanta aliados ao tocar neles com suas habilidades, fazendo com que o próximo dano que os mesmos forem dar, dê dano extra e queime temporariamente o alvo inimigo atingidoContínua ↓ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1pJAgkMN3t Milio a lulu 2.0 twitter.com/newascaryan/st… Milio a lulu 2.0 twitter.com/newascaryan/st…

🌺 Rudy 🌊 | ALOLA Y'ALL | @Cutest_Gremlin I really want Milio to be fun and not be Lulu 2

+ it's so hard to come out after Mommy Renata ngl I really want Milio to be fun and not be Lulu 2+ it's so hard to come out after Mommy Renata ngl

However, Riot made it clear to the League of Legends community that Milio and Lulu differ significantly from one another. While Milio can assist numerous champions at once, Lulu excels at protecting solo champions. They also discussed how Milio would be excellent in particular circumstances that Lulu shouldn't be chosen for.

Riot Emizery broke down Milio's League of Legends ability kit in detail, showing how it is different than that of Lulu's

Although Lulu and Milio are are both shielders, Myles "Riot Emizery" Salholm, League fo Legends' game designer, clarified that unlike The Fae Sorceress, Milio "pushes the bounds" due to his ability to shield multiple targets with Warm Hugs (E) and his two healing spells. In a press discussion with Esports Inquirer, Riot Emizery stated:

“It’s a little apt that people describe him as ‘new Lulu’ to some degree… I think the comparisons that work is that he’s very slippery and that he’s good at being an enchanter first. That said, Lulu’s only primarily a shielder, [while] Milio pushes the bounds on both healing and shielding and is better at [protecting his teammates] in AoE.”

He asserted that unlike Lulu's Polymorph, where the enemy champions remain close by, Milio can peel for his teammates. He added that the new enchanter relies on his squad being able to engage with adversaries, unlike Milio, who only has his Q to directly affect the enemy.

They are knocked back by Milio's Ultra Mega Fire Kick (Q), allowing a player to push someone away if they pounce upon the team's AD carry. Also, combining it with Cozy Campfire (W) can be a bonus as it extends the marksman's range.

Riot Emizery also clarified that some of Milio's strongest dual lane partners are champions that already have a range advantage, like Caitlyn, Kog'Maw with W, and Aphelios with Calibrum.

The unique and differentiating factor of Milio's kit is his ultimate, Breath of Life, which is effectively a combination of Cleanse and Mikael's Blessing into a reverse Neeko Pop Blossom ultimate. It heals and nullifies CC effects on allies in an area of impact.

To strategically counter particular AOE ultimates like Amumu, one should choose Milio. According to Riot Emizery, his Area of Effect healing is very helpful in prolonged team fights since he can keep his team together and keep them going, especially in the late-game.

Poll : 0 votes